There are now 12,742,743 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 261,874 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Nov. 25):
- 206,439 cases, including 33,650 in Denver County
- 1,654,599 people tested
- 2,860 deaths among cases, including 510 in Denver County
- 1.39% fatality rate in the state
- At least 1,123 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- What happens if Colorado hospitals have to start choosing who gets a hospital bed?
- After warning citizens to avoid travel, Denver Mayor Hancock flies to Mississippi to visit family for Thanksgiving.
- 78 signatories of a letter to Gov. Jared Polis say red-level guidelines would deliver an economic blow to an already wobbly business community.
- Service industry workers march in Breckenridge in protest of indoor dining restrictions and other COVID-19 measures in Summit County.
- State offers travel tips going into Thanksgiving weekend despite encouraging Coloradans not to gather for the holiday.
- New free COVID-19 testing site opens in Bennett for Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.
- TSA checkpoint numbers show steep drop in Thanksgiving travel; DIA traffic higher than national average.
- The war over Weld County commissioners' refusal to carry out public health orders escalates.
- Small Business Saturday could make or break Colorado's local businesses this year.
- COVID-19 once again becomes the number one killer in Colorado with 180 Coloradans dying of it in the last week.
- Deaths from COVID-19 in Colorado could double in the next five weeks, state officials say.
- Colorado is one of 10 jurisdictions chosen to participate in a COVID-19 vaccine distribution pilot program.
- Denver Mayor Michael Hancock joins Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in U.S. Conference of Mayors’ discussion of COVID-19.
- Gov. Jared Polis issues executive order allowing hospitals and ERs to turn away patients facing overcrowding.
- New daily cases of COVID-19 in Colorado are potentially on a downward trend but officials say it's too early to know if it's a true drop in cases.
