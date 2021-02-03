There are now 26,533,999 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 450,088 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Feb. 3):
- 399,267 cases, including 56,051 in Denver County
- 2,417,653 people tested
- The number of deaths directly caused by COVID is 5,390 while the number of deaths among patients who had COVID at their time of death, including those who died of other causes, is 5,664. That number includes 742 deaths in Denver County
- 1.42% fatality rate in the state
- At least 924 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- Colorado moves restaurant workers up in priority to Phase 1B.3 for the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
- What changes once you're vaccinated from COVID-19? You're less likely to get sick, but keep your mask.
- Some Colorado school districts are exploring new ways to reduce the risk of COVID-19 through air filters.
- A top Colorado health official is promoting a little-used treatment for COVID-19 that was approved back in November.
- Gov. Jared Polis delivers rapid COVID-19 testing kits to Front Range educators in Pueblo, Fountain, Denver and more.
- With Colorado's most vulnerable increasingly vaccinated for COVID-19, state is in a 'different place in the pandemic.'
- U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette to lead oversight panel hearing on sluggish COVID-19 vaccination rate.
- Coors Field mass COVID-19 vaccination gives thousands of Colorado seniors reason to celebrate.
- Colorado health department considers changing the COVID-19 response dial, asks for the public's feedback.
- The new COVID-19 variant first identified in England is 'very minor' in Colorado, but the randomness is troubling.
- Colorado is expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to educators and those 65 and older in the coming weeks.
- Small COVID-19 outbreaks hit 30 Colorado K-12 schools as students return to classrooms for in-person learning.
- Where have Colorado's COVID-19 vaccines gone so far? It varies widely.
- Prisons, jails account for 15 of the 20 largest COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado amid debate over vaccine priorities.
- Denver opens applications for 5 Star Program to reopen some businesses, but coronavirus numbers need to stay steady.
