There are now 28,397,735 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 507,806 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Feb. 25):
- 424,677 cases, including 59,086 in Denver County
- 2,558,435 people tested
- The number of deaths directly caused by COVID is 5,860 while the number of deaths among patients who had COVID at their time of death, including those who died of other causes, is 5,925. That number includes 765 deaths in Denver County
- 1.40% fatality rate in the state
- At least 741 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- Jefferson County set to move down to Level Blue COVID-19 restriction level as Denver County just misses out.
- The newest COVID-19 vaccine could be in Colorado by early next week, bolstering hopes for herd immunity by late summer.
- As the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine nears approval, Colorado shipments are expected to grow.
- Denver is on the right track to loosen COVID-19 restrictions, but consistency is needed over the next week.
- Drug company executives pledge massive supply increase for the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks.
- Denver Public Schools 'on track' to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to all educators who want it by the end of March.
- The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 climbs as officials catch up with death certificates.
- Tri-County Health Department adds phone operators to help elderly people without internet access to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Colorado’s teacher COVID-19 vaccination process is ‘messy’ but shots are getting into arms, officials say.
- Denver City Council unanimously approves additional COVID-19 relief grants and housing efforts.
- COVID-19 vaccine inequities among Colorado's older citizens shortchange racial minorities.
- Colorado’s wealthiest areas have the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates, outpacing poor areas by about 30%.
- In a letter to the White House COVID-19 chief, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock renews call for vaccine distribution directly to cities.
- Settlement approved between Weld County sheriff and medically-vulnerable detainees over COVID-19 protocols.
- A Colorado nonprofit innovates clear face masks for better communication with deaf and hard of hearing people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
