There are now 21,503,004 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 364,218 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Jan. 7):
- 352,923 cases, including 49,899 in Denver County
- 2,207,688 people tested
- The number of deaths directly caused by COVID is 4,107 while the number of deaths among patients who had COVID at their time of death, including those who died of other causes, is 5,102. That number includes 679 deaths in Denver County
- 1.45% fatality rate in the state
- At least 1,132 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- Colorado's weekly unemployment claims hit a nearly 9-month high as CARES Act, pandemic unemployment program expire.
- COVID-19 vaccines have not yet caused any 'significant impact on health,' but more vaccinations are on the way.
- Colorado ahead of the pack on vaccine distribution, though fewer than half of doses have been used.
- Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado schools will receive more than 1 million rapid COVID-19 tests per month.
- University of Colorado Boulder Chancellor Philip DiStefano diagnosed with COVID-19.
- More than 4,600 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered to nursing home residents and staff.
- Wastewater from the Denver metro area, Boulder, northern Colorado Springs and Pueblo West shows an increase in levels of COVID-19.
- Colorado will receive $150 million from federal coronavirus and appropriations bills.
- Denver City Council members have mixed opinions about loosening the city's COVID-19 restrictions.
- Hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, remdesevir and more: The evidence on proposed COVID-19 treatments.
- Colorado COVID-19 vaccination distribution questions answered: When? Where? How?
- Gov. Jared Polis explains decision to move 33 Colorado counties from red to orange level COVID-19 restrictions.
- Denver’s nightlife industry prepares for New Year’s Eve losses amid COVID-19 regulations.
- State law enforcement officials warn Coloradans about COVID-19 vaccine scams.
- Gov. Jared Polis, state officials talk about the new COVID-19 variant detected in Colorado, vaccination distribution progress.
