There are now 28,704,758 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 515,985 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on March 2):
- 430,615 cases, including 59,842 in Denver County
- 2,585,390 people tested
- The number of deaths directly caused by COVID is 5,927 while the number of deaths among patients who had COVID at their time of death, including those who died of other causes, is 5,959. That number includes 765 deaths in Denver County
- 1.38% fatality rate in the state
- At least 741 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- Colorado to receive its first shipment of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine by Friday.
- State officials add 822 cases of coronavirus that meet national standards for second infections to data dashboard.
- With COVID-19 vaccine clinics in long-term care facilities done, state health officials tout efforts.
- By the numbers: The COVID-19 pandemic has crushed downtown Denver crowds at the 16th Street Mall.
- Attorneys and court workers struggle to find COVID-19 vaccines as trials resume in El Paso County.
- Restaurants say they were 'assured multiple times' their workers would move up on COVID-19 vaccine priority lists after they've been pushed to level 1B.4.
- More Coloradans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines next week, Gov. Jared Polis says, including those 60 and older.
- English COVID-19 strain could become dominant in the coming weeks, driving a spring surge.
- Survey of Colorado voters shows a stark partisan divide on the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Jefferson County set to move down to Level Blue COVID-19 restriction level as Denver County just misses out.
- The newest COVID-19 vaccine could be in Colorado by early next week, bolstering hopes for herd immunity by late summer.
- As the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine nears approval, Colorado shipments are expected to grow.
- Denver is on the right track to loosen COVID-19 restrictions, but consistency is needed over the next week.
- Drug company executives pledge massive supply increase for the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks.
- Denver Public Schools 'on track' to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to all educators who want it by the end of March.
