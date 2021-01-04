There are now 21,007,694 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 356,540 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Jan. 5):
- 346,893 cases, including 49,648 in Denver County
- 2,183,221 people tested
- The number of deaths directly caused by COVID is 3,921 while the number of deaths among patients who had COVID at their time of death, including those who died of other causes, is 4,991. That number includes 677 deaths in Denver County
- 1.44% fatality rate in the state
- At least 1,206 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- Colorado will receive $150 million from federal coronavirus and appropriations bills.
- Denver City Council members have mixed opinions about loosening the city's COVID-19 restrictions.
- Hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, remdesevir and more: The evidence on proposed COVID-19 treatments.
- Colorado COVID-19 vaccination distribution questions answered: When? Where? How?
- Gov. Jared Polis explains decision to move 33 Colorado counties from red to orange level COVID-19 restrictions.
- Denver’s nightlife industry prepares for New Year’s Eve losses amid COVID-19 regulations.
- State law enforcement officials warn Coloradans about COVID-19 vaccine scams.
- Gov. Jared Polis, state officials talk about the new COVID-19 variant detected in Colorado, vaccination distribution progress.
- COVID-19 outbreaks among the Navajo Nation identified in states bordering Colorado.
- Summit County to begin giving vaccines to residents 75 and older as Gov. Jared Polis announces priority changes.
- 'Limited number' of elderly UCHealth patients in Colorado Springs vaccinated as part of pilot program.
- Coronavirus-related deaths among Colorado prisoners more than double in December.
- Sarah Tuneberg, who leads Colorado's COVID-19 testing and containment team, will resign next month.
- A Colorado man has the first-in-nation case of the COVID-19 mutant virus that has made news in the United Kingdom. A second case is also suspected.
- Colorado’s class disparities have gotten worse during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report.
