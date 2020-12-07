There are now 14,923,247 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 283,568 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Dec. 7):
- 260,581 cases, including 39,770 in Denver County
- 1,869,410 people tested
- 3,356 deaths among cases, including 546 in Denver County
- 1.29% fatality rate in the state
- At least 1,262 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- To test or not to test? Colorado educators and advocates are divided on CMAS during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- COVID-19 vaccine trials at Aurora Veterans Association include associate state director for AARP.
- Boulder Valley School District serves its 1 millionth meal to families during the pandemic.
- Gov. Jared Polis to sign the rest of the bills from special session, providing funding for housing assistance, food pantry aid, restaurants, bars, gyms, etc.
- Economic forecast shows some job gains and slowed population growth in Colorado during the pandemic.
- First gentleman Marlon Reis, husband of Gov. Jared Polis, taken to hospital as COVID-19 symptoms worsen.
- Denver University researcher releases findings on problematic K-12 decision making amid pandemic.
- Over $1.8 million raised for the second round of Colorado's COVID-19 outdoor dining fund.
- Amid a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Colorado health workers are feeling the strain.
- Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment places first order for over 46,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Federal officials says those who traveled for Thanksgiving should assume they are sick during "critical" period in pandemic.
- Colorado school districts facing critical staffing shortages amid COVID-19 pandemic.
- A quarantined Gov. Jared Polis signs pandemic bill into law, pumping $100 million into the state's disaster emergency fund.
- Colorado health officials still recommend 14-day quarantine amid CDC's guideline update.
- Pandemic unemployment doubles in one week; regular unemployment hits 6-month high.
