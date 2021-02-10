There are now 27,272,828 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 470,993 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Feb. 10):
- 407,961 cases, including 57,068 in Denver County
- 2,462,310 people tested
- The number of deaths directly caused by COVID is 5,537 while the number of deaths among patients who had COVID at their time of death, including those who died of other causes, is 5,770. That number includes 746 deaths in Denver County
- 1.41% fatality rate in the state
- At least 895 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- The new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine could double Colorado's weekly dosage allotment, officials say.
- Around 61% of Colorado residents are still reluctant to travel one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, AAA study finds.
- Colorado to receive an additional 27,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this month, but supply struggles continue.
- Gov. Jared Polis throws cold water on Denver's request to increase COVID-19 vaccine priority for the city's homeless residents.
- Denver officials reiterate their desire to vaccinate homeless residents, citing the disproportionate COVID-19 impact.
- Colorado Democrats call for party to censure John Hickenlooper over his vote on COVID-19 stimulus payments.
- Report: Colorado’s economic improvement since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic might be slowing down.
- Think forecasting COVID-19 in Colorado was tough in 2020? It will be tougher in 2021, experts say.
- Denver restaurants see little change in business as local government eases COVID-19 capacity limits.
- Denver, all metro counties moving to Level Yellow COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday as Gov. Jared Polis changes the response dial.
- Around 300 vaccinated Friday during the first day of the Latinx COVID-19 vaccination event in west Denver.
- As COVID-19 hospitalizations fall, Colorado deactivates the transfer center that coordinated patient movements between hospitals.
- Gov. Jared Polis extends the state's mask mandate for another 30 days for the 10th time during the pandemic.
- More than three dozen COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities have been identified in 2021, despite overall decrease in infections.
- FDA grants emergency approval to a new COVID-19 antibody test developed by scientists from the University of Denver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.