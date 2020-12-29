There are now 19,468,771 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 337,210 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Dec. 29):
- 328,408 cases, including 46,857 in Denver County
- 2,118,974 people tested
- The number of deaths directly caused by COVID is 3,803, while the number of deaths among patients who had COVID at their time of death, including those who died of other causes, is 4,687. That number includes 658 deaths in Denver County
- 1.42% fatality rate in the state
- At least 1,265 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- A Colorado man has the first-in-nation case of the COVID-19 mutant virus that has made news in the United Kingdom in recent weeks. A second case is also suspected.
- Colorado’s class disparities have gotten worse during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report.
- State health officials say the flu is 'down a tremendous amount' thanks to COVID-19 measures and vaccine push.
- Denver Mayor Michael Hancock celebrates latest COVID-19 stimulus package, more relief for businesses, residents and public health.
- Gov. Jared Polis extends Colorado's disaster emergency order over continuing COVID-19 rates.
- Gov. Jared Polis extends executive order providing extra funds for Coloradans facing financial hardship as a result of the pandemic.
- COVID-19 outbreaks at both Colorado In-N-Out locations infect at least 80 staffers.
- Additional COVID-19 vaccines received in Colorado made up for anticipated early shortfall, officials say.
- Colorado small businesses will get over $35 million in COVID-19 assistance thanks to senate bill.
- Colorado fitness industry claims gyms aren't COVID-19 spreaders, but 'considerable debate' remains.
- The newest COVID-19 stimulus package will provide relief for many Colorado causes.
- Congress's COVID-19 bill will extend the federal eviction moratorium, but will Gov. Jared Polis supplement it?
- Denver-based restaurant chain Punch Bowl Social declares bankruptcy amid COVID-19 closures.
- As Summit County reopens restaurants to dining, El Paso County officials say state's program too expensive, difficult for larger communities.
- Second federal pandemic relief bill could help restaurants hoping to make it through the winter.
