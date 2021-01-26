There are now 25,415,114 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 424,398 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Jan. 26):
- 388,620 cases, including 54,528 in Denver County
- 2,361,191 people tested
- The number of deaths directly caused by COVID is 4,817 while the number of deaths among patients who had COVID at their time of death, including those who died of other causes, is 5,517. That number includes 727 deaths in Denver County
- 1.42% fatality rate in the state
- At least 982 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado will update its COIVD-19 vaccine priority phases this week as the state moves further into its general population.
- Colorado's COVID-19 advisor Kacey Wulff leaves position as she accepts job with President Joe Biden's administration.
- While the ill side effects of the second COVID-19 vaccine shot are stronger, front-line workers say it’s better than the alternative.
- Six million more dollars in emergency COVID-19 relief is on the way to Denver’s small businesses.
- Colorado unveils a new COVID-19 vaccine hotline as state health officials urge patience amid the sluggish vaccine rollout.
- CU Boulder study: Colorado’s plan to prioritize vaccinating seniors from COVID-19 will save the most lives.
- More than half of Americans are confused about COVID-19 vaccine information, study finds.
- Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine should be administered in Colorado's long-term care facilities by March.
- Colorado increases efforts to reach Black and Latino seniors regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Virtual court proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic do not violate constitutional rights, Colorado court rules.
- Denver lights city and county building to honor victims of COVID-19 in national remembrance ceremony.
- Gov. Jared Polis said one in five Coloradans 70 and older will receive the COVID-19 vaccination this week.
- Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado will receive $181 million from the federal government to support statewide COVID-19 testing program.
- Colorado reports the fewest number of COVID-19 deaths since March, the beginning of the pandemic.
- In bid to reach underserved communities, Colorado tells providers not to require patients show ID for the COVID-19 vaccine.
