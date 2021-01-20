There are now 24,403,070 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 405,400 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Jan. 20):
- 379,227 cases, including 53,758 in Denver County
- 2,315,974 people tested
- The number of deaths directly caused by COVID is 4,579 while the number of deaths among patients who had COVID at their time of death, including those who died of other causes, is 5,422. That number includes 716 deaths in Denver County
- 1.43% fatality rate in the state
- At least 982 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- Denver lights city and county building to honor victims of COVID-19 in national remembrance ceremony.
- Gov. Jared Polis said one in five Coloradans 70 and older will receive the COVID-19 vaccination this week.
- Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado will receive $181 million from the federal government to support statewide COVID-19 testing program.
- Colorado reports the fewest number of COVID-19 deaths since March, the beginning of the pandemic.
- In bid to reach underserved communities, Colorado tells providers not to require patients show ID for the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Colorado launches COVID-19 vaccine education campaign to fight misinformation.
- Jefferson County to bring middle and high school students back to classrooms in late January.
- Federal judges in Colorado denied the overwhelming majority of requests to release inmates because of COVID-19 risks.
- Ethnic disparities emerge in Colorado’s first month of COVID-19 vaccinations, white people disproportionately represented in vaccination rates.
- Direct COVID-19 deaths in Colorado during 2020 appear far below worst projections.
- Trust, messaging is the key to increasing COVID-19 vaccine uptake in communities of color, providers say.
- Gov. Jared Polis says the White House, top federal official 'lied' about the size of incoming COVID-19 vaccine allocation.
- Denver indoor dining program gets state approval as coronavirus cases begin to tick upward.
- Colorado health department confirms the fifth case of the mutant COVID-19 strain in the state.
- Long-term care facilities express concern over 'vaccine hesitancy' among staff members.
