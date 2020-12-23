There are now 18,381,991 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 325,097 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Dec. 23):
- 316,500 cases, including 45,260 in Denver County
- 2,070,197 people tested
- The number of deaths directly caused by COVID is 3,605, while the number of deaths among patients who had COVID at their time of death, including those who died of other causes, is 4,462. That number includes 631 deaths in Denver County
- 1.13% fatality rate in the state
- At least 1,265 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- The newest COVID-19 stimulus package will provide relief for many Colorado causes.
- Congress's COVID-19 bill will extend the federal eviction moratorium, but will Gov. Jared Polis supplement it?
- Denver-based restaurant chain Punch Bowl Social declares bankruptcy amid COVID-19 closures.
- As Summit County reopens restaurants to dining, El Paso County officials say state's program too expensive, difficult for larger communities.
- Second federal pandemic relief bill could help restaurants hoping to make it through the winter.
- An early 'Christmas miracle' brings hope to those at a long-term care facility in Aurora as they receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
- Hotel employees ask to be included in next phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
- Colorado COVID-19 numbers continue downward as potential arrival of mutant strain looms.
- ACLU wants judge to hear about Colorado's deletion of inmates from COVID-19 vaccine priority list.
- What they are saying: Colorado leaders react to $900 billion national COVID-19 relief deal.
- Members of state eviction task force ask Polis to extend moratorium through 'at least January.'
- Colorado among the states getting fewer doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine than expected next week.
- CDPHE modifies requirement for outdoor dining areas, now requiring two completely open sides.
- Denver Mayor Michael Hancock called on to halt homeless sweeps during the pandemic by influential advocacy group.
- Colorado Rep. Ken Buck says he won't take COVID-19 vaccine but thinks those at risk should.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.