There are now 9,586,656 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 234,777 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Nov. 5):
- 117,637 cases, including 20,977 in Denver County
- 1,267,145 people tested
- 2,333 deaths among cases, including 452 in Denver County
- 1.98% fatality rate in the state
- At least 587 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- Trials in Colorado's federal court system continued through January amid spike in COVID-19 cases.
- Gov. Jared Polis said in Colorado, COVID-19 now at its worst point since beginning of pandemic
- Colorado is expected to hit a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations within the next two to three days, state health officials said, warning that "the pandemic is surging across Colorado."
- Aurora is launching a new business grant program, distributing at least $5 million to businesses and nonprofits struggling financially during the pandemic.
- The state will implement new COVID-19 guidance for public transportation, including rideshare operators and taxis, covering mask wearing and distancing protocols.
- Americans went to the polls under the shadow of a resurging pandemic, with an alarming increase in cases nationwide and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 reaching record highs in a growing number of states.
- COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado child care centers more than tripled in October, prompting reminders from the state about health and safety precautions.
- Jury trials in Denver have been put on hold until early January, following a spike in coronavirus cases and a return for the city to Safer at Home Level 3.
- COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado are on pace to hit an all-time high by Nov. 10, potentially leading to thousands of new deaths and overwhelming the state's capacity to provide critical care by the end of the year.
- Pueblo is imposing an overnight curfew for the next two weeks to stem a surge in the number of people hospitalized locally for the coronavirus.
- Experts and advocates are pondering their next steps as a COVID-19 outbreak continues among Denver’s homeless population.
- Colorado identified 13 new COVID-19 outbreaks within its constellation of jails, prisons and halfway houses in October, as the state grapples with widespread transmission.
- Denver leaders are bracing for a “sobering” and “heartbreaking” winter, one they suspect could bring another lockdown as coronavirus cases climb to new heights across the city.
- The weekly White House COVID-19 report has bad news for Colorado after the state was moved into the red zone last week.
- Four days after the official launch of the state's COVID-19 exposure notification app, more than a half-million Coloradans have signed on.
