There are now 11,485,176 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 250,029 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Nov. 18):
- 172,044 cases, including 28,834 in Denver County
- 1,481,306 people tested
- 2,608 deaths among cases, including 479 in Denver County
- 1.52% fatality rate in the state
- At least 735 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- Colorado's US Rep. Lamborn and US Rep. Perlmutter test positive for COVID-19 after both were elected to an eighth term earlier this month.
- As more Colorado school districts announce moves to remote learning, Polis urges schools to remain open at least for preschool and elementary students.
- One Denver family’s fight for special education services during pandemic-caused remote learning.
- Health officials urge Coloradans to celebrate Thanksgiving safely and only with people within their household over COVID-19 rises.
- Polis announces new restrictions for restaurants and gyms that could take effect in counties seeing exponential growth of COVID-19 cases, like El Paso.
- At least 10 Colorado counties, including Denver, will face new levels of public health restrictions, including prohibitions on indoor dining.
- Polis says a special session COVID-19 relief package will assist restaurants, bars, landlords and tenants, likely happening after Thanksgiving.
- Denver is expected to pass a resolution that will funnel additional $750,000 in federal COVID-19 relief into the city’s Nonprofit Emergency Relief Fund.
- Governors and mayors across the U.S. are increasing COVID-19 restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving, fearing that holiday travel and family gatherings will worsen the record-breaking resurgence of the virus.
- Polis and state health officials urge employees to work from home as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations spike.
- As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, Polis orders the State Emergency Operations Center to return to Level 1 status.
- El Paso County jail staff and inmates cite lack of masks in COVID-19 outbreak that became one of the largest in the state.
- Another 6,439 Coloradans were diagnosed with COVID-19, nearly double Monday's daily total. Polis warns residents who ignore the virus that they're playing Russian roulette.
- Most of Colorado’s 30 largest school districts are planning to offer in-person learning for the rest of the year, but the situation is changing rapidly.
- Colorado’s unemployment rates are rising, with the number of initial pandemic unemployment claims higher than it has been since June.
