There are now 15,337,091 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 288,022 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Dec. 9):
- 268,589 cases, including 40,458 in Denver County
- 1,899,317 people tested
- 3,372 deaths among cases, including 551 in Denver County
- 1.26% fatality rate in the state
- At least 1,294 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- Colorado is refusing to provide the CDC with personal information about those who get a COVID-19 vaccine, such as names, addresses, birthday and gender.
- COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado schools nearly doubled in November as cases surged statewide.
- Gov. Jared Polis extends state mask order another 30 days, now expiring into 2021.
- First gentleman Marlon Reis heads home from hospital after checking in for worsening COVID-19 symptoms.
- State public health officials amend COVID-19 health order restricting capacity for religious services, weddings and funerals.
- To test or not to test? Colorado educators and advocates are divided on CMAS during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- COVID-19 vaccine trials at Aurora Veterans Association include associate state director for AARP.
- Boulder Valley School District serves its 1 millionth meal to families during the pandemic.
- Gov. Jared Polis to sign the rest of the bills from special session, providing funding for housing assistance, food pantry aid, restaurants, bars, gyms, etc.
- Economic forecast shows some job gains and slowed population growth in Colorado during the pandemic.
- First gentleman Marlon Reis, husband of Gov. Jared Polis, taken to hospital as COVID-19 symptoms worsen.
- Denver University researcher releases findings on problematic K-12 decision making amid pandemic.
- Over $1.8 million raised for the second round of Colorado's COVID-19 outdoor dining fund.
- Amid a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Colorado health workers are feeling the strain.
- Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment places first order for over 46,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
