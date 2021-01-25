There are now 25,246,713 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 420,723 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Jan. 25):
- 387,462 cases, including 54,528 in Denver County
- 2,356,131 people tested
- The number of deaths directly caused by COVID is 4,775 while the number of deaths among patients who had COVID at their time of death, including those who died of other causes, is 5,512. That number includes 727 deaths in Denver County
- 1.43% fatality rate in the state
- At least 982 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- Colorado unveils a new COVID-19 vaccine hotline as state health officials urge patience amid the sluggish vaccine rollout.
- CU Boulder study: Colorado’s plan to prioritize vaccinating seniors from COVID-19 will save the most lives.
- More than half of Americans are confused about COVID-19 vaccine information, study finds.
- Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine should be administered in Colorado's long-term care facilities by March.
- Colorado increases efforts to reach Black and Latino seniors regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Virtual court proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic do not violate constitutional rights, Colorado court rules.
- Denver lights city and county building to honor victims of COVID-19 in national remembrance ceremony.
- Gov. Jared Polis said one in five Coloradans 70 and older will receive the COVID-19 vaccination this week.
- Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado will receive $181 million from the federal government to support statewide COVID-19 testing program.
- Colorado reports the fewest number of COVID-19 deaths since March, the beginning of the pandemic.
- In bid to reach underserved communities, Colorado tells providers not to require patients show ID for the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Colorado launches COVID-19 vaccine education campaign to fight misinformation.
- Jefferson County to bring middle and high school students back to classrooms in late January.
- Federal judges in Colorado denied the overwhelming majority of requests to release inmates because of COVID-19 risks.
- Ethnic disparities emerge in Colorado’s first month of COVID-19 vaccinations, white people disproportionately represented in vaccination rates.
