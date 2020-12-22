There are now 18,190,773 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 322,208 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Dec. 22):
- 311,036 cases, including 44,975 in Denver County
- 2,059,740 people tested
- 4,378 deaths among cases, including 647 in Denver County
- 1.41% fatality rate in the state
- At least 1,312 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- Second federal pandemic relief bill could help restaurants hoping to make it through the winter.
- An early 'Christmas miracle' brings hope to those at a long-term care facility in Aurora as they receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
- Hotel employees ask to be included in next phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
- Colorado COVID-19 numbers continue downward as potential arrival of mutant strain looms.
- ACLU wants judge to hear about Colorado's deletion of inmates from COVID-19 vaccine priority list.
- What they are saying: Colorado leaders react to $900 billion national COVID-19 relief deal.
- Members of state eviction task force ask Polis to extend moratorium through 'at least January.'
- Colorado among the states getting fewer doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine than expected next week.
- CDPHE modifies requirement for outdoor dining areas, now requiring two completely open sides.
- Denver Mayor Michael Hancock called on to halt homeless sweeps during the pandemic by influential advocacy group.
- Colorado Rep. Ken Buck says he won't take COVID-19 vaccine but thinks those at risk should.
- Pandemic causes Colorado's K-12 school enrollment to fall by more than 22K students, the first decline in over 30 years.
- Colorado's pandemic unemployment claims have reached their highest since the program’s first week in April.
- Colorado surpasses 4,000 COVID-related deaths, but there's a glimmer of hope in the data.
- Colorado is given an A grade by the new CoPIRG scorecard for COVID-19 testing.
