There are now 27,744,089 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 487,656 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Feb. 16):
- 415,037 cases, including 57,911 in Denver County
- 2,505,587 people tested
- The number of deaths directly caused by COVID is 5,655 while the number of deaths among patients who had COVID at their time of death, including those who died of other causes, is 5,828. That number includes 750 deaths in Denver County
- 1.41% fatality rate in the state
- At least 895 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- Gov. Jared Polis extends Colorado's disaster declaration for another 30 days over the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Coloradans flock to clinics across Denver metro to receive the COVID-19 vaccine despite bitter cold.
- Colorado nears its goal of vaccinating the bulk of 70-and-older residents against COVID-19, Gov. Jared Polis says.
- Denver sees its ‘greatest drop’ in COVID-19 rates as Mayor Hancock announces enhanced vaccination efforts.
- The new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine could double Colorado's weekly dosage allotment, officials say.
- Around 61% of Colorado residents are still reluctant to travel one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, AAA study finds.
- Colorado to receive an additional 27,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this month, but supply struggles continue.
- Gov. Jared Polis throws cold water on Denver's request to increase COVID-19 vaccine priority for the city's homeless residents.
- Denver officials reiterate their desire to vaccinate homeless residents, citing the disproportionate COVID-19 impact.
- Colorado Democrats call for party to censure John Hickenlooper over his vote on COVID-19 stimulus payments.
- Report: Colorado’s economic improvement since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic might be slowing down.
- Think forecasting COVID-19 in Colorado was tough in 2020? It will be tougher in 2021, experts say.
- Denver restaurants see little change in business as local government eases COVID-19 capacity limits.
- Denver, all metro counties moving to Level Yellow COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday as Gov. Jared Polis changes the response dial.
- Around 300 vaccinated Friday during the first day of the Latinx COVID-19 vaccination event in west Denver.
