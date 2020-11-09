There are now 10,029,556 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 238,024 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Nov. 9):
- 130,984 cases, including 23,218 in Denver County
- 1,327,974 people tested
- 2,394 deaths among cases, including 458 in Denver County
- 1.83% fatality rate in the state
- At least 587 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- Gov. Jared Polis celebrated Pfizer's announcement that their coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective in early tests, while asking Coloradans to keep guards up.
- Colorado launched its first two COVID-19 testing kiosks at the University of Northern Colorado and Denver International Airport.
- At least a half dozen school districts in Colorado have experienced COVID-19 outbreaks among bus drivers and other transportation workers.
- Colorado will offer a virtual bar exam in February due to COVID-19. Over the summer, Colorado administered the test in person with multiple sites and temperature checks.
- Denver to institute 10 p.m. closure order for businesses and recommended curfew beginning Sunday as coronavirus cases rise.
- Activists and detainees are expressing concern as an October spike in COVID-19 cases at the Aurora ICE Detention Facility has continued into November.
- Trials in Colorado's federal court system continued through January amid spike in COVID-19 cases.
- Gov. Jared Polis said in Colorado, COVID-19 now at its worst point since beginning of pandemic
- Colorado is expected to hit a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations within the next two to three days, state health officials said, warning that "the pandemic is surging across Colorado."
- Aurora is launching a new business grant program, distributing at least $5 million to businesses and nonprofits struggling financially during the pandemic.
- The state will implement new COVID-19 guidance for public transportation, including rideshare operators and taxis, covering mask wearing and distancing protocols.
- Americans went to the polls under the shadow of a resurging pandemic, with an alarming increase in cases nationwide and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 reaching record highs in a growing number of states.
- COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado child care centers more than tripled in October, prompting reminders from the state about health and safety precautions.
- Jury trials in Denver have been put on hold until early January, following a spike in coronavirus cases and a return for the city to Safer at Home Level 3.
- COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado are on pace to hit an all-time high by Nov. 10, potentially leading to thousands of new deaths and overwhelming the state's capacity to provide critical care by the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.