There are now 29,086,784 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 527,482 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on March 9):
- 438,025 cases, including 60,810 in Denver County
- 2,623,006 people tested
- The number of deaths directly caused by COVID is 5,997 while the number of deaths among patients who had COVID at their time of death, including those who died of other causes, is 6,035. That number includes 765 deaths in Denver County
- 1.37% fatality rate in the state
- At least 708 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- No additional cases of the South African COVID-19 variant have yet been found in Colorado after it was first identified inside of a state prison.
- Hobby Lobby and four other businesses lose court challenges over Denver's COVID-19 public health orders.
- Douglas County commissioners to consider petitioning the state to 'fully reopen' the county, ending all COVID-19 restrictions.
- Colorado once again updates its COVID-19 restriction metrics, expanding restaurant capacity limits.
- As the South African COVID-19 variant appears in Colorado, the issue of vaccinating prison inmates rises again.
- South African COVID-19 variant detected in Colorado for the first time in a state-run Buena Vista prison.
- One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Jared Polis strikes a mournful tune at the state memorial service.
- Denver unlikely to get direct COVID-19 shipments from the federal government; county to begin vaccinating jail inmates.
- Gov. Jared Polis extends state mask mandate on one-year anniversary of Colorado's first COVID-19 case.
- Sen. John Hickenlooper asks the Small Business Administration to lift limits on COVID-19 relief loans to small businesses.
- One year after the first COVID-19 infection, Colorado's leaders publicly take stock.
- As Gov. Jared Polis discusses ending the COVID-19 mask mandate in the coming months, experts express cautious optimism.
- Colorado Department of Human Services and Children's Hospital partner to vaccinate child care providers from COVID-19.
- COVID-19 outbreaks far below fall peaks as vaccines in long-term care facilities suppress clusters.
- Qualified restaurants in Denver and Adams counties can further loosen capacity restrictions as state decreases COVID-19 guidelines.
