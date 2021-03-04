There are now 28,813,812 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 519,994 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on March 4):
- 433,021 cases, including 60,121 in Denver County
- 2,597,695 people tested
- The number of deaths directly caused by COVID is 5,960 while the number of deaths among patients who had COVID at their time of death, including those who died of other causes, is 5,974. That number includes 765 deaths in Denver County
- 1.38% fatality rate in the state
- At least 708 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- As Gov. Jared Polis discusses ending the COVID-19 mask mandate in the coming months, experts express cautious optimism.
- Colorado Department of Human Services and Children's Hospital partner to vaccinate child care providers from COVID-19.
- COVID-19 outbreaks far below fall peaks as vaccines in long-term care facilities suppress clusters.
- Qualified restaurants in Denver and Adams counties can further loosen capacity restrictions as state decreases COVID-19 guidelines.
- Most of Colorado's educators have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot, officials say.
- 'A slap in the face': Restaurant owners criticize Gov. Jared Polis' decision to move them down in the COVID-19 vaccination queue.
- Colorado to receive its first shipment of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine by Friday.
- State officials add 822 cases of coronavirus that meet national standards for second infections to data dashboard.
- With COVID-19 vaccine clinics in long-term care facilities done, state health officials tout efforts.
- By the numbers: The COVID-19 pandemic has crushed downtown Denver crowds at the 16th Street Mall.
- Attorneys and court workers struggle to find COVID-19 vaccines as trials resume in El Paso County.
- Restaurants say they were 'assured multiple times' their workers would move up on COVID-19 vaccine priority lists after they've been pushed to level 1B.4.
- More Coloradans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines next week, Gov. Jared Polis says, including those 60 and older.
- English COVID-19 strain could become dominant in the coming weeks, driving a spring surge.
- Survey of Colorado voters shows a stark partisan divide on the COVID-19 pandemic.
