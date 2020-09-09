There are now 6,394,655 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 191,702 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Sept. 10):
- 59,891 cases, including 11,592 in Denver County
- 757,241 people tested
- 1,977 deaths among cases, including 429 in Denver County
- 3.30% fatality rate in the state
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- GOP's slimmed-down virus bill scuttled by Senate Democrats
- Denver homeless sheltering adapts to cold weather, COVID-19
- Health officials stress importance of flu shots during COVID-19 pandemic
- Report: Pandemic wiped away Colorado's clean jobs gains
- 2020 crises hit Coloradans of color the hardest, survey suggests
- COVID-19 vaccine latest flashpoint in White House campaign
- Denver observes Suicide Prevention Month among rise in depression, COVID-19 stress
- COVID-19 cluster connected to Cameron Peak firefighting; 4 positives, 23 exposed
- Colorado first-time unemployment claims fall to lowest level since coronavirus hit
- Jefferson County Public Health sues Bandimere Speedway over anti-COVID rally
- Gov. Polis urges Coloradans to continue COVID-19 precautions over Labor Day weekend
- State health department emphasizes COVID-19 precautions over Labor Day weekend
- Colorado Springs nursing home, where more than a dozen likely died from COVID-19, closing
- CDC issues moratorium on evictions to reduce spread of COVID-19
- Gov. Jared Polis shoots down rumors around COVID-19 deaths
- Colorado seeing increase in younger COVID-19 cases with schools about to reopen
- Denver’s COVID-19 cases are trending in ‘right direction,’ Mayor Hancock reports
- Metro area health agencies recommend groups for priority COVID-19 testing
