There are now 15,550,786 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 291,754 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Dec. 10):
- 272,346 cases, including 40,762 in Denver County
- 1,910,906 people tested
- 3,639 deaths among cases, including 579 in Denver County
- 1.34% fatality rate in the state
- At least 1,294 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- COVID-19 Vaccines in Colorado: The answers you need regarding the availability and process for getting a coronavirus vaccine.
- Colorado's coronavirus surge appears to have leveled off into 'high plateau,' officials say.
- Classes at the University of Colorado Boulder will be kept online for the first four weeks of spring semester over COVID-19 concerns.
- State unemployment claims rise for seventh straight week, hitting a seven-month high.
- Colorado nursing homes will begin receiving money from the federal government to help keep COVID-19 out.
- Jefferson County prison has one of the worst federal facility COVID-19 outbreaks in the U.S.
- Colorado is refusing to provide the CDC with personal information about those who get a COVID-19 vaccine, such as names, addresses, birthday and gender.
- COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado schools nearly doubled in November as cases surged statewide.
- Gov. Jared Polis extends state mask order another 30 days, now expiring into 2021.
- First gentleman Marlon Reis heads home from hospital after checking in for worsening COVID-19 symptoms.
- State public health officials amend COVID-19 health order restricting capacity for religious services, weddings and funerals.
- To test or not to test? Colorado educators and advocates are divided on CMAS during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- COVID-19 vaccine trials at Aurora Veterans Association include associate state director for AARP.
- Boulder Valley School District serves its 1 millionth meal to families during the pandemic.
- Gov. Jared Polis to sign the rest of the bills from special session, providing funding for housing assistance, food pantry aid, restaurants, bars, gyms, etc.
