There are now 8,260,459 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 220,824 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Oct. 20):
- 86,351 cases, including 16,117 in Denver County
- 1,085,968 people tested
- 2,180 deaths among cases, including 440 in Denver County
- 2.52% fatality rate in the state
- At least 274 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- Gov. Jared Polis launched a campaign, Step Up Colorado, Tuesday to emphasize the importance of wearing masks and social distancing while facing rising COVID-19 cases.
- The Denver International Airport launched a TSA reservation app to limit crowds and restore traveler confidence amid COVID-19.
- A federal judge rejected an attempt to require Vail Resorts to submit for court review the company's future communications to season pass holders affected by COVID-19.
- The market for new vehicles in Colorado shrunk by over 16% in the first nine months of 2020 compared to last year as a result of COVID-19.
- Seven months into the pandemic, religious organizations have clashed over government-ordered restrictions on large gatherings that they claim violate constitutional rights and discriminate against them.
- Arapahoe and Adams counties instituted new health orders that limit gatherings, move up last-call and encourage remote work to prevent COVID-19.
- Gov. Jared Polis announced the state's plan for distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine, a plan required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but public vaccines likely months away.
- With cases of COVID-19 soaring in the past month, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced stricter mask-wearing and group gathering rules on Friday with hopes of stemming the spread.
- Coloradans have 'moral requirement' to be tested for coronavirus if symptomatic, health official says.
- Cory Gardner and John Hickenlooper discussed transportation, education and COVID-19 relief at Denver Metro Chamber forum.
- Unemployment claims and pandemic unemployment claims increased at unexpected levels last week, spelling trouble for economic recovery efforts.
- With a sharp uptick in coronavirus cases across Denver, new public health orders are on their way, a spokeswoman from the Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed Wednesday.
- Bloomberg Philanthropies picked Denver as one of 30 cities to participate in a program designed to help COVID-19 recovery and ensure budget crises don't disproportionately impact vulnerable populations and communities of color.
- The state asked for feedback on ski area COVID-19 guidance, requiring ski areas and resorts to develop protocols for crowd management and safe housing for employees.
- Students at the University of Colorado Boulder are angry and disappointed with the university's COVID-19 response since the community's record-breaking outbreak began in September.
