There are now 25,721,273 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 432,127 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Jan. 28):
- 391,699 cases, including 55,170 in Denver County
- 2,375,776 people tested
- The number of deaths directly caused by COVID is 4,892 while the number of deaths among patients who had COVID at their time of death, including those who died of other causes, is 5,569. That number includes 731 deaths in Denver County
- 1.42% fatality rate in the state
- At least 958 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- Denver opens applications for 5 Star Program to reopen some businesses, but coronavirus numbers need to stay steady.
- Denver asks the state to give more COVID-19 vaccine priority to the homeless population as the city activates operations center.
- More than half of unvaccinated Americans say they will ‘definitely’ get the COVID-19 vaccine, U.S. Census Bureau data shows.
- The moratorium still protects qualifying Colorado renters from evictions during the pandemic, but landlords are finding loopholes, attorney says.
- Once Colorado teachers and child care workers are fully vaccinated, they won't have to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19, state officials say.
- A mass COVID-19 vaccination event at Coors Field in Denver will vaccinate 10,000 seniors over the weekend.
- Adams 14 reopens school buildings after 10 months of COVID-19 closures — but parents still face tough decisions.
- Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado will update its COIVD-19 vaccine priority phases this week as the state moves further into its general population.
- Colorado's COVID-19 advisor Kacey Wulff leaves position as she accepts job with President Joe Biden's administration.
- While the ill side effects of the second COVID-19 vaccine shot are stronger, front-line workers say it’s better than the alternative.
- Six million more dollars in emergency COVID-19 relief is on the way to Denver’s small businesses.
- Colorado unveils a new COVID-19 vaccine hotline as state health officials urge patience amid the sluggish vaccine rollout.
- CU Boulder study: Colorado’s plan to prioritize vaccinating seniors from COVID-19 will save the most lives.
- More than half of Americans are confused about COVID-19 vaccine information, study finds.
- Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine should be administered in Colorado's long-term care facilities by March.
