There are now 29,658,753 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 539,451 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on March 18):
- 446,580 cases, including 62,050 in Denver County
- 2,662,341 people tested
- The number of deaths directly caused by COVID is 6,060 while the number of deaths among patients who had COVID at their time of death, including those who died of other causes, is 6,142. That number includes 774 deaths in Denver County
- 1.36% fatality rate in the state
- At least 622 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- Officials: Two new COVID-19 variants might account for roughly 30% of all Colorado cases.
- Denver city and county expecting over $310 million in federal COVID-19 relief from passage of new spending bill.
- In the state's sole rejection, health department denies Denver provider's request to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.
- As cases of COVID-19 variants rise, experts urge holding the line until more residents are vaccinated.
- With COVID-19 cases in Denver bouncing 'up and down,' the city is no closer to loosening restrictions.
- At-home COVID-19 testing program expanded to restaurant workers by the state health department.
- New University of Colorado Boulder study finds that COVID-19 'super carriers' are responsible for up to 90% of infections.
- Colorado's unemployment rate falls as the state's COVID-19 restrictions begin to loosen.
- Vice President Kamala Harris to meet with Colorado small business owners in stop on tour promoting COVID-19 relief bill.
- COVID: THE LONGEST YEAR - An oral history through the eyes of Coloradans who lived it.
- Liberal group salutes U.S. Senators Michael Bennet, John Hickenlooper for COVID-19 bill vote with digital ads.
- Gov. Jared Polis: 'Every Coloradan will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by mid-April.'
- After the COVID-19 pandemic ends, will Denver's new shared streets system stay?
- 'Hustle mentality': Workers hit first by the COVID-19 pandemic forge different paths amid job losses.
- Custer County in standoff with the state over COVID-19 restrictions as county commissioners tell officials they won't change their decision to end restrictions.
