There are now 17,163,944 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 310,095 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Dec. 17):
- 296,716 cases, including 43,344 in Denver County
- 1,997,929 people tested
- 4,156 deaths among cases, including 622 in Denver County
- 1.40% fatality rate in the state
- At least 1,312 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- Colorado's pandemic unemployment claims have reached their highest since the program’s first week in April.
- Colorado surpasses 4,000 COVID-related deaths, but there's a glimmer of hope in the data.
- Colorado is given an A grade by the new CoPIRG scorecard for COVID-19 testing.
- Ravaged by coronavirus outbreaks, Colorado nursing homes are awaiting the arrival of the vaccine.
- Citing unsafe working conditions and understaffing amid pandemic, UCHealth workers announce union push.
- Colorado's first days of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout have been smooth, health officials say.
- Report: Denver rent is decreasing during COVID-19 pandemic, but increasing in other Colorado cities.
- Colorado school districts start announcing plans to return to in-person school in January.
- Colorado has avoided the feared Thanksgiving coronavirus surge, state health officials say.
- State lawmaker, health care workers describe 'light at the end of the tunnel' upon receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
- The U.S. Supreme Court orders relief from COVID-19 capacity limits for Weld church, to minimal effect.
- Enrollment in Colorado's public schools drops for first time in more than 30 years over the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Colorado's Catholic bishops opine on whether COVID-19 vaccines are 'morally acceptable.'
- New state program may loosen COVID-19 capacity limits on specially certified businesses.
- Injunction against Weld County Sheriff over pandemic protocols among inmates extended to February.
