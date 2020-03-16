This is Colorado Politics’ daily digest of news about ongoing pandemic’s impacts on the Centennial State.
DAILY UPDATE
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Colorado is 160. Read the latest story here. Find all of Colorado Politics' coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here.
State throttles information about latest COVID-19 cases
Up until Monday afternoon, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment had been publishing county-by-county figures of COVID-19 diagnoses.
Colorado Politics and the Colorado Springs Gazette had been publishing these counts on an interactive map, which also translated these figures into a per-resident rate. Rates are often more important than raw numbers, and that became evident over the weekend.
Since late last week, Pitkin, Gunnison and Eagle counties all had per-resident diagnosis numbers that were far ahead of the rest of the state, and on Sunday afternoon, CDPHE advised anyone who lives in or has visited these counties recently to isolate themselves.
But around 4:15 p.m. Monday, the state removed the county totals and instead is only providing a statewide total. We know that there were 29 new cases reported today, but if there has been a spike in any part of the state, there’s no way to know right now.
In response to multiple requests , state officials have offered differing explanations for why they aren’t providing the more specific county figures or when the public can expect to get them again. The reporting system is being updated, one CDPHE spokesperson said, before later emailing that the state is still collecting the data, despite the fact that the state already reported the number of new cases statewide.
A CDPHE spokesperson said, “we should be able to resume reporting the county breakdown tomorrow. We're sorry for the gap.”
A spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Public Safety said, “We're hoping to have the new COVID-19 dashboard launched tomorrow evening, Wednesday at the latest.”
Colorado Politics will continue to press for this information. — Evan Wyloge
Awaiting latest on #COVIDー19 from @GovofCO. This is how seriously his staff is taking the social distancing @colo_politics pic.twitter.com/pO9dzpSSmt— Marianne Goodland (@MGoodland) March 16, 2020
Romanoff to hold virtual town hall on COVID-19
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Andrew Romanoff has announced plans to hold a virtual town hall on Wednesday devoted to anxiety and other mental health issues surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.
"The pandemic we now face has taught us a lot about the coronavirus, COVID-19 and how to protect our physical health. But this crisis takes a toll on our mental health as well," said Romanoff, a former state House speaker who headed Mental Health Colorado for four years before throwing his hat in the ring for Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner's seat. -- Ernest Luning
GOP lawmakers call for tax relief
Republican Rep. Shane Sandridge of Colorado Springs proposed Monday that the state suspend business income taxes and all other small business taxes for 30 days because of the economic impact of COVID-19.
“Our small businesses need all the help they can get,” Sandridge said in a statement. “Governor Polis has the ability to give much needed relief to Colorado’s business community. We need to suspend the Colorado Business Income Tax and all other small business related taxes. This 30-day relief is a modest way to cushion the blow of COVID-19 and save small businesses.”
The letter was signed by other Republicans: House Minority Leader Patrick Neville of Colorado Springs, Assistant Minority Leader Kevin Van Winkle of Highlands Ranch, with Reps. Mark Baisley of Roxborough Park, Tim Geitner of Colorado Springs, Steve Humphrey of Severance, Lori Saine of Dacono and Dave Williams of Colorado Springs.
The governor's office did not have an immediate response Monday afternoon. Also on Monday, Sen. Kerry Donovan of Vail, a Democrat, called for a study committee on the impacts of the pandemic in Colorado, with instructions to explore economic stimulus and tax relief. — Joey Bunch
Denver Zoo to close Monday
The Denver Zoo will close its doors to the public as of 4 p.m. Monday to help curtail the spread of the new coronavirus.
The decision, announced Monday, is based on updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state health department, which are restricting public gathering of 50 people or more.
All scheduled events and programs at the zoo will be canceled or rescheduled, according to the news release.
Zoo operational staff, including caretakers, nutrition specialists and veterinarians, will continue to work onsite to provide care to the zoo’s nearly 3,000 animals and maintain the facility.
The zoo will remain closed indefinitely while administrators assess the situation. It will reopen “at the appropriate time.” — Alayna Alvarez
(Cough) … (cough) … it’s not coronavirus
When you’re in the middle of a pandemic, every cough and sneeze becomes suspect, as Scott Bookman knows.
That’s why the incident commander for COVID-19 in the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment started off his remarks in a virtual press conference Monday by explaining the coughing that would pepper the 30-minute call.
“I accidentally inhaled my burrito. The cough is not COVID-19,” Bookman assured the assembled media. — Linda Shapley
Politicos hand out lunches to Denver students
Photographer Kathryn Scott was with Colorado State Representatives Leslie Herod and Steven Woodrow, along with Denver School Board Director Tay Anderson at the Evie Garrett Dennis Campus to hand out free bagged school lunches to Denver Public School students and their parents on March 16, 2020, in Denver. DPS has 11 school locations across the metro area where they will be giving out free breakfasts and lunches to all students through April 3, 2020.
Politicos pass out lunches
Social distancing or not, state Rep. Leslie Herod and a cadre of Democratic politicos are helping pass out meals to families at schools in Denver during the state of emergency.
Herod, state Rep. James Coleman and Denver school board members Tay Anderson and Jennifer Bacon, a school board member running for a state House seat were at three schools Monday, as the cafeteria workers prepared boxes to pass out of families who rely on school breakfasts and lunches to feed their families.
Herod said they passed out 150 boxes at lunchtime at the Evie Garrett Dennis in Montbello before moving onto Manual High. Each box had a ham, turkey or vegan sandwich, with vegetables and a choice or juice or milk. She was touched that school workers made special meals for children with restricted diets or tastes.
“I plan to be here every day, unless legislative duties force me to be somewhere else,” she said in a phone call between locations. — Joey Bunch
Colorado Restaurant Association offers resources
In response to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s order closing restaurants and bars to on-site service, the Colorado Restaurant Association offered a link to their resource page that provides critical information to owners that are likely to suffer some hardship as a result.
Among the information for businesses that can be found there: a link to an “economic disaster” worksheet that can be filled out and delivered to the city’s Economic Development Office; a form for “Job Attached Unemployment”; legal considerations; and sanitation recommendations.
"We anticipate Denver's restaurant and bar closures will have a devastating economic impact on the industry and the people it employs, but the industry is ready to do its part to stop the spread of COVID-19," Colorado Restaurant Association CEO Sonia Riggs said in a statement.
For more information on the order for bars and restaurants, read the story here. -- Linda Shapley
Donovan: Study economic impact
State Sen. Kerry Donovan, a Democrat from Vail, on Monday called for an interim legislative committee to study the economic impacts of the coronavirus emergency.
“Right now, the most important actions are following official recommendations and heeding advisories to avoid transmission, but we must also prepare for the coming months and the financial impacts of COVID-19,” Donovan said in a statement.
“That is why I am requesting an interim study committee that will propose next-steps to support economic recovery in Colorado. This committee will consider and propose solutions to support our small businesses and neighbors.”
The high country, like communities across the country, has been dealt a serious financial blow by the disruption caused by the pandemic, but with ski resorts closing and gatherings restricted, Donovan is worried about “significant economic impacts.”
Donovan’s office said solutions could include economic stimulus, tax breaks for small businesses, grants, extended grace periods on student loans and other payments, virtual workplaces and telehealth. The committee also could look at more funding to attract international tourists. — Joey Bunch
Report: Xcel won’t cut gas, power during COVID-19 epidemic
Xcel announced that it won’t shut off gas or power for its 3 million-plus customers nationwide because of unpaid bills, the Denver Business Journal reported Monday.
The 11,275-employee company also promised to help work out payment plans for customers with difficulty paying their bills while dealing with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak and shutdowns in work or business.
“We will work with our customers, our communities and government leaders to ensure the lights and heat stay on and that those we serve are cared for and protected,” said Brett Carter, executive vice president and chief customer and innovation officer, in a statement.
The utility giant’s largest customer market is Colorado, anchored by the Denver metro area. Xcel Energy’s state franchise serves 1.3 million households with electricity and a similar number with natural gas, the Business Journal reported.
Read their full story here. — Linda Shapley
CDPHE offers tips to parents with kids at home
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released guidelines for parents and guardians about how families can remain healthy when schools are closed.
“Though kids are thought to be at lower risk for severe disease from COVID-19, they can easily spread it to others,” the department wrote.
Saying that school closures were a “powerful” way to stop the spread of the virus, the state is still urging caution on behalf of older adults, who are more at risk of adverse effects from coronavirus.
Parents can disinfect surfaces and toys frequently, and limit the size of playgroups. Kids should play games that minimize touching, and should avoid sharing food, drink vessels and utensils. For teenagers and older children, socializing in low-contact situations and outdoors is ideal.
The complete guidelines can be found here. — Michael Karlik
RTD limits loitering at concourse
The Regional Transportation District, citing a desire to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, will limit loitering in Denver Union Station’s bus concourse to 10 minutes.
“Patrons inside the RTD Bus Concourse at Union Station should board the first available bus to their destination,” the agency announced. RTD said that the change is “in the interest of public health and safety,” referencing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that gatherings of 50 or more people be curtailed in the interest of halting contagion. — Michael Karlik
Capitol is closed until Wednesday
Until at least Wednesday, they people are no longer welcome in the People’s House to keep those folks from a potential exposure to coronavirus.
The governor’s office announced Monday morning that the Capitol is closed from Monday until Wednesday.
“State Capitol custodial crews will be cleaning all areas as per CDPHE and CDC guidelines,” the governor’s office said, referencing the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Restrooms, stairwells, brass surfaces, doorknobs, recycle bins and benches are disinfected several times a day during the legislative session. Additionally, while the State Capitol is closed, there will be additional cleaning of highly utilized flat surfaces.”
Staff and media will still be allowed in. — Joey Bunch
Denver to clamp down on groups
At a press conference this morning at 11 Denver city officials are expected to recommend cancelling all gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks. That means mid-May, at the earliest, before things get back to normal in the Mile High City.
The guidelines align with the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
In advising the press about the press conference, the city said the public order will “impact residents, businesses, and events in our city.” — Joey Bunch
Mixed messaging
The messengers of public policy aren’t necessarily on the same page with the ongoing crisis.
That played out (again) over the weekend on Twitter, when two administration advisers to former Gov. John Hickenlooper disagreed on messaging.
“Respectfully, I submit that @GovofCO not invoke fires/floods,” former Hickenlooper speechwriter and biographer Maximillian Potter tweeted of the current officeholder, Jared Polis. “Those were inherently localized/visible challenges handled w/ relative typical emergency-strategy. Coronavirus is not that; it’s an enemy you can’t see, like a disguised viral insurgency.”
Hickenlooper’s former policy strategist (who works for Denver Mayor Michael Bennet now) replied:
“Respectfully, my friend, this is a public health crisis, the likes of which we have never seen, and comparing this ‘disaster’ with localized ones is apples and oranges. All I can say is that we are working 24/7 and no end in sight. Ditto for @GovofCO and his team.” — Joey Bunch
Weiser stash
TMI, attorney general.
On Saturday, former state Rep. Rob Witwer noted on Twitter, “My kids are having a good laugh at the toilet paper stockpiling because I always get the mega packs at Costco and we routinely have a 75 year supply on hand. I don’t know why I do this.”
Fair observation, especially given the number of paper products in one’s home that could double as toilet paper, if the crisis were to arise.
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser replied with his perpetual bunker shopping mentality.
“You and me both, Rob. My hoarding habits — having lots of staples around — is now serving us well,” the state’s top cop said.
Witwer rationalized hoarding groceries.
“This has been a source of my wife teasing me for decades,” he tweeted back to Weiser. “ I recall a certain purchase of two industrial size jars of applesauce back in the 90s that took months to consume. She won’t let me forget! My rationale is just to minimize the percentage of my life grocery shopping …” — Joey Bunch
Polis calms fears, sort of
Speaking of social media, Gov. Jared Polis tried Sunday evening to calm the hysteria.
It’s hard to say if he did, even using facts.
On his official Facebook page that showed 80.9% of cases were mild.
Yeah, but if you’re part of the other 19.1% the news is not so good, and that’s especially true if you’re older or have underlying health conditions.
The rest of were subject to hospitalization, including 4.7% who wound up in critical care.
As of Sunday evening, China had reported 80,851 cases and 3,199 deaths.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/#countries
“It’s important to keep perspective when it comes to COVID-19,” Polis posted on Facebook. “The majority of cases will be mild. But for those most at risk, children and people above 60, it can be severe or even critical. This is why it’s important that we ALL take precautions every day to help stop the spread.” — Joey Bunch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.