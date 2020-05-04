CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
The State House and State Senate are temporarily adjourned. The State Capitol is closed to the public.
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, MAY. 4
· (R) Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., $10, Johnson’s Corner SE Frontage Rd-I-25 Exit 254, Southeast Frontage Road I-25 Exit 254
· (R) Jefferson County: Republican Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, $5 plus breakfast; contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or fredholden@aol.com
· Denver Museum Nature and Science: COVID-19 Vaccines and Therapeutics - What Lies Ahead, 8:30 a.m., RSVP at dmns.org
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 151 Peak One Blvd., Frisco
· (R) Boulder County Republican Party: W.I.N. Talks, 6:30-8 p.m., 619 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Ecosocialist Book Club, 7-8:30 p.m., email ecosoc@denverdsa.org for call information, reading Ch 1-2 of “A Planet to Win” available for free download on Verso books
TUESDAY, MAY. 5
· (R) Delta County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 21987 Austin Rd., Austin, contact Angie Many 970-210-0948
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver, contact 303-830-8242 for updated information
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: North JeffCo Republican Women, 7-9 p.m., 9100 100th Ave., Westminster, contact bmcadam45@gmail.com
WEDNESDAY, MAY. 6
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 3 p.m., 1001 17th St., Suite 700, Denver
· DRCOG: Board Work Session, 4 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver
· DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Douglas Fir Conference Room, Denver
· RTD: Telephone Town Hall with RTD Director Lynn Guissinger District O, 6 p.m., sign up at https://vekeo.com/regional-transportation-district/# or call 855-543-3425
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: (Tentative) Mutual Aid Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 1045 Lincoln St., Denver, contact info@denverdsa.org for updated information
· Ask the Senator: Steffan Tubbs and Sen. Cory Gardner Discuss Re-Opening Colorado, 7 p.m., register at eventbrite.com, the event will also livestream at 710KNUS.com and AM1460TheAnswer.com
· (R) Park County Republican Party: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 880 Bogue St., Fairplay
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: DSA Orientation Call, 7-9 p.m., register for meeting at denverdsa.org/events, website for call https://bit.ly/DDSA_COVID19_Orientation
· RTD: Telephone Town Hall with RTD Director Natalie Menten District M, 7:30 p.m., sign up https://vekeo.com/regional-transportation-district/# or call 855-543-3425
THURSDAY, MAY. 7
· (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: South JeffCo Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 3901 S. Carr St., Lakewood, contact Rich Haas 303-718-6960
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: Reagan Club of Colorado Monthly Meeting, 5:30-9 p.m., 541 E. 99th Pl., Thornton
· RTD: Telephone Town Hall with RTD Director Bob Broom District F, 6 p.m., sign up https://vekeo.com/regional-transportation-district/# or call 855-543-3425
· (R) Clear Creek County Republican Party: Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 1630 Miner St., Idaho Springs
· (D) El Paso County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 332 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs, contact 719-473-8713 for updated information
· RTD: Telephone Town Hall with RTD Director Ken Mihalik District G, 7:30 p.m., sign up https://vekeo.com/regional-transportation-district/# or call 855-543-3425
FRIDAY, MAY 8
SATURDAY, MAY. 9
· (R) Weld County Republican Party: Breakfast, 8-9:30 p.m., 815 7th St., Fort Lupton, contact John Kivimaki 303-828-0262
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Executive Meeting, 8-9 a.m., 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock
· (R) Adams County Republican Party: North Suburban Republican Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 9998 Grant St., Thornton, contact Dana West 303-280-0243
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Republican Women, 9-11 a.m., visit denvergopwomen.org for updated location information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9-11 a.m., 2300 S. Patton Ct., Denver, contact 303-830-8242 for updated information
· (R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: West Arapahoe Republican Forum, 9:15-11:15 a.m., 2255 W. Berry Ave., Littleton
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Website Team Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 574 S. Broadway, Denver, contact 303-830-8242 for updated information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Call, 12-2 p.m., to join email info@denverdsa.org
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Chapter Meeting, 2-4 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver, for updated information contact info@denverdsa.org
SUNDAY, MAY. 10
· (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 28 Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 8725 W. 14th Ave., Lakewood, contact 303-237-1359 for updated information
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.