CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
The State House and State Senate are temporarily adjourned. The State Capitol is closed to the public.
Contact event organizers regarding any location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, APR. 27
· (R) Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., $10, Johnson’s Corner SE Frontage Rd-I-25 Exit 254, Southeast Frontage Road I-25 Exit 254
· (R) Jefferson County: Republican Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, $5 plus breakfast; contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or fredholden@aol.com
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· City of Parker Virtual Meeting: Town Council, 5-6 p.m., http://parkeronline.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=5874
· City of Parker: Virtual P3 Meeting, 5-6 p.m., http://parkeronline.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=5873
· Rep. Ed Permutter, CO-7: COVID-19 Telephone Town Hall, 6 p.m., RSVP at https://townhallproject.com/?district=CO-07-0807
TUESDAY, APR. 28
· (R) Fremont County Republican Party: Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 603 Main St., Cañon City
· CDE: Annual Spring Designated Agency Convening, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 1061 Akron Way, Bldg. 697, Denver, contact Jennifer Kral at kral_j@cde.state.co.us
· Virtual Town Hall: Hosted by Reps. Mark Snyder (HD 18) and Tony Exum (HD 17), Sen. Pete Lee (SD 11) and Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, 1-3 p.m., register and submit your questions at https://forms.gle/Me1GuBdmLZSSqMGbA
· Andrew Romanoff for Senate: Virtual Rally, 5 p.m., sign up at https://www.andrewromanoff.com/events/
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver, questions contact info@denverdsa.org
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Tech Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., for link to Zoom call visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: Energy and Environment Committee, 7-9 p.m., 574 S. Broadway, Denver, questions contact 303-830-8242
WEDNESDAY, APR. 29
· Denver RTD: Telephone Town Hall with RTD Director Kate Williams District A, 6 p.m., sign up at http://www.rtd-denver.com/town-hall
· Denver RTD: Telephone Town Hall with RTD Director Shontel Lewis District 8, 7:30 p.m., sign up at http://www.rtd-denver.com/town-hall
THURSDAY, APR. 30
· Denver RTD: Telephone Town Hall with RTD Director Vince Buzek District 1, 6 p.m., sign up at http://www.rtd-denver.com/town-hall
· Metro District Virtual Information Meeting: Hosted by Aurora, 6-7:30 p.m., for information on joining the meeting visit auroragov.org/metrodistricts
· Denver RTD: Telephone Town Hall with RTD Director Shelley Cook District I, 7:30 p.m., sign up at http://www.rtd-denver.com/town-hall
FRIDAY, MAY 1
· Andrew Romanoff for Senate: Virtual Town Hall, 12 p.m., sign up at https://www.andrewromanoff.com/events/
SATURDAY, MAY. 2
· (R) Douglas County Republican Party: Breakfast Club, 7-8 a.m., 11020 S. Pikes Peak Dr., #150, Parker, contact parkerrepublicans@outlook.com for updated location information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., contact alan@denvergop.org for updated location information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Monthly Virtual Meeting, 9-11:30, Zoom call https://zoom.us/j/648793110, meeting ID: 648 793 110
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Call, 12-2 p.m., for call information contact info@denverdsa.org
SUNDAY, MAY. 3
· (R) Gunnison County Republican Party: Meeting, 8:30-10:30 a.m., contact Jane Chaney at 970-349-7744 or Brad Tutor 970-275-2923 for updated location information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Books and Brunch, 11-1 p.m., for location information contact info@denverdsa.org
