CoPo's weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.
(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Union.)
The State House and State Senate are temporarily adjourned. The State Capitol is closed to the public.
Contact event organizers or political parties regarding any last minute location changes or cancellations.
MONDAY, APR. 13
· (R) Larimer County Republican Breakfast Club, 7-8:30 a.m., $10, Johnson’s Corner SE Frontage Rd-I-25 Exit 254, Southeast Frontage Road I-25 Exit 254
· (R) Jefferson County: Republican Men’s Club, 7-9 a.m., 10151 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge, $5 plus breakfast; contact Fred Holden 303-421-7619 or fredholden@aol.com
· (R) Summit County Republican Party: Women’s Meeting, 4:30-7 p.m., 2700 Golden Eagle Rd., Silverthorne
· Congressman Ed Perlmutter COVID-19 Telephone Town Hall, 6 p.m., Call in number 303-274-7944 to register or RSVP at townhallproject.com
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: County Officers Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 574 S. Broadway, Denver, contact 303-830-8242 or email info@denverdemocrats.org for updated information
· (L) Libertarian Party of Colorado: Board Meeting, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver, there will be restrictions on in-person guests, watch via YouTube link at lpcolorado.org/board-records
· (R) Elbert County Young Republicans Committee, 6:30-8 p.m., 1975 Legacy Cir., Elizabeth, contact Andrea Richardson richardsonam2014@gmail.com
· (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., for location contact dengophd6@gmail.com
TUESDAY, APR. 14
· DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee, 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver, contact 303-455-1000 or drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (R) Archuleta County Republican Party: Central Committee Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 135 Country Center Dr., Pagosa Springs
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 9 & SD 31 Assembly, 6:15-8:45 p.m., 1651 S. Dahlia St., Denver, contact 303-830-8242 or email info@denverdemocrats.org for updated information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Immigration Working Group Meting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1400 N. Lafayette St., Denver, contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
WEDNESDAY, APR. 15
· DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Suite 700, Denver, contact 303-455-1000 or drcog@drcog.org for more information
· DRCOG: Finance and Budget Committee, 6 p.m., 1001 17th St., Suite 700, Denver, contact 303-455-1000 or drcog@drcog.org for more information
· DRCOG: Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., 1001 17th St., Aspen Conference Room, Denver, contact 303-455-1000 or drcog@drcog.org for more information
· (R) Denver Republican Party: Jewish Republicans, 7:30-9 p.m., 499 S. Elm St., Denver, for changes visit j-gop.com
THURSDAY, APR. 16
FRIDAY, APR. 17
· (R) Congressional District 2 Assembly, virtual/alternative design information is subject to change contact 303-758-3333 for more information
· (R) Colorado Republican Party: HD 64 Assembly, virtual/alternative design information is subject to change contact 303-758-3333 for more information
· (R) Colorado Republican Party: HD 47 Assembly, virtual/alternative design information is subject to change contact 303-758-3333 for more information
· (R) Colorado Republican Party: HD 65 Assembly, virtual/alternative design information is subject to change contact 303-758-3333 for more information
· (R) Colorado Republican Party: SD 23 Assembly, virtual/alternative design information is subject to change contact 303-758-3333 for more information
· (R) Colorado Republican Party: HD 35 Assembly, virtual/alternative design information is subject to change contact 303-758-3333 for more information
· (R) Colorado Republican Party: HD 26 Assembly, virtual/alternative design information is subject to change contact 303-758-3333 for more information
· (R) Colorado Republican Party: HD 49 Assembly, virtual/alternative design information is subject to change contact 303-758-3333 for more information
· (R) Colorado Republican Party: HD 59 Assembly, virtual/alternative design information is subject to change contact 303-758-3333 for more information
· (R) Colorado Republican Party: HD 61 Assembly, virtual/alternative design information is subject to change contact 303-758-3333 for more information
· (R) Colorado Republican Party: JD 11 Assembly, virtual/alternative design information is subject to change contact 303-758-3333 for more information
· (R) Colorado Republican Party: JD 12 Assembly, virtual/alternative design information is subject to change contact 303-758-3333 for more information
· (R) Congressional District 4 Assembly, virtual/alternative design information is subject to change contact 303-758-3333 for more information
· (R) Colorado Republican Party: HD 60 Assembly, virtual/alternative design information is subject to change contact 303-758-3333 for more information
· (R) Colorado Republican Party: HD 62 Assembly, virtual/alternative design information is subject to change contact 303-758-3333 for more information
· (R) Colorado Republican Party: JD 5 Assembly, virtual/alternative design information is subject to change contact 303-758-3333 for more information
· (R) Colorado Republican Party: Congressional District 3 Assembly, virtual/alternative design information is subject to change contact 303-758-3333 for more information
· (R) Colorado Republican Party: HD 13 Assembly, virtual/alternative design information is subject to change contact 303-758-3333 for more information
· (R) Colorado Republican Party: HD 33 Assembly, virtual/alternative design information is subject to change contact 303-758-3333 for more information
· (R) Colorado Republican Party: HD 39 Assembly, virtual/alternative design information is subject to change contact 303-758-3333 for more information
· (R) Colorado Republican Party: JD 15 Assembly, virtual/alternative design information is subject to change contact 303-758-3333 for more information
· (R) Colorado Republican Party: JD 13 Assembly, virtual/alternative design information is subject to change contact 303-758-3333 for more information
· (R) Colorado Republican Party: JD 17 Assembly, virtual/alternative design information is subject to change contact 303-758-3333 for more information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Steering Committee, 7-9 p.m., for location information contact info@denverdsa.org
SATURDAY, APR. 18
· (R) CRC State Assembly & Convention, 9-5 p.m., 1st Bank Center Parking Garage 8010 Transit Way, Broomfield, location subject to change contact 303-758-3333 for updated information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 2825 N. High St., Denver, contact 303-830-8242 or email info@denverdemocrats.org for updated information
· (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver, contact 303-830-8242 or email info@denverdemocrats.org for updated information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Labor Committee Call, 12-2 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for video call information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Healthcare Committee Call, 1-2 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for video call information
· (S) Denver Democratic Socialist Party: Chapter Meeting, 2-4 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver, contact info@denverdsa.org for more information
SUNDAY, APR. 19
