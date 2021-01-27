Zogby Strategies this week released a series of state polls, including Colorado, that show just about everybody likes water.
According to the survey, 9 out of 10 likely Colorado voters say “American rivers should be protected and preserved for future generations.” That included 76% who identified as Republican.
The poll was commissioned by Citizens for the Republic, a conservative advocacy political action committee started by Ronald Reagan in 1977.
Zogby Strategies polled 403 online respondents, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points, between Dec. 15 and Dec. 17.
“A conservationist approach to maintaining Colorado’s naturals rivers resonated with Coloradans, especially self-identified Republican likely voters who enjoy the many outdoor activities available within these designated areas," John Zogby, founder and senior partner at Zogby Strategies, said in a statement. "The results of the survey display that any future policy regarding stewardship of Colorado rivers would be undoubtedly well received by likely voters within the state.”
