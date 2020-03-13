Conservatives for Yes on National Popular Vote, a group established earlier this year, touted President Donald Trump’s past support for moving away from the Electoral College.
In a video posted to the group’s website, Trump said in a Fox News interview in June 2019 that “the Electoral College is very much steered to the Democrats. It’s a big advantage for the Democrats.”
The video also included a clip from April 2018, in which Trump told Fox News “I would rather have the popular vote, because it's — to me, it's much easier to win.”
Trump lost the popular vote by nearly three million votes in 2016, but he became president through winning a majority of the Electoral College. The conservative group, which counts former Michigan Republican Party Chair Saul Anuzis and former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele among its supporters, is against an effort to overturn Colorado’s membership in the National Popular Vote Compact.
In 2019, the General Assembly passed a law pledging the state’s nine electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote, but the law only takes effect once states representing a majority of the Electoral College join the agreement. Currently, states representing 196 of the 270 necessary votes have similar laws.
“Colorado conservatives have suffered from this state-based winner-take-all method more so than conservatives in many other states, having lost narrowly to Democrats in each of the last three elections,” the group wrote on its website. It supports the national popular vote on principle, believing that conservative voters would still have their votes matter in the aggregate, regardless of state boundaries. It also pointed to an “influx of liberals into the South” in citing the desire to abolish the winner-take-all system.
Coloradans will vote in a November referendum whether to uphold or overturn the popular vote law.
