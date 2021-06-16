Colorado schools reaped the rewards of federal dollars that flowed because of COVID-19, according to a white paper released Wednesday by the Denver-based Common Sense Institute.
Colorado's K-12 school districts collectively received about $2.5 billion, at least 10 times the federal funding they normally would receive through the Title I formula, according to the paper by the institute's education fellow, Dr. Brenda Bautsch Dickhoner.
That includes earmarked dollars for private schools, students with disabilities, homeless students, as well as library services and technology, the institute notes.
You can read the report by clicking here.
"Colorado has seen an incredible influx of funding for education as a result of the pandemic," Dickhoner stated. "Leaders at the state level and at school districts are having to make choices on how to use the $2.5 billion of one-time funding in a way that maximizes impact and contributes to sustainable improvements in the system."
This story was corrected to note programs the federal program covers.
