Colorado Politics talked to some of the state's most prominent leaders and politicos to find out what they're thankful for and the warmth that will carry them in 2023.
Here's what they told us:
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser: “Not a day goes by where I’m not filled with gratitude for the partnership of my wife Heidi and our kids, Sammy and Aviva. I am thankful to live in a state where people are working together to solve problems and meet our challenges. At a time when our country is facing great strains, we are fortunate to live in a state where we embrace dialogue and engagement rather than division.”
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold: "Over the Primary and General Elections in 2022, Colorado showed once again that we lead the nation when it comes to making elections secure and accessible for every eligible voter.
"I’m especially grateful this year for the people and principles that make that possible: for Colorado’s tireless election workers who make voting easy and safe; for our state’s commitment to democratic values and bringing down barriers to casting a ballot; and, most of all, for the voters who make their voices heard to shape the future of our great state.
I’m confident that the best is yet to come for Coloradans of all backgrounds, and I’m thankful to be a part of that."
U.S. Rep.-elect Brittany Pettersen and Ian Silverii, owner of The Bighorn Company: "We’re thankful for a healthy family, especially for our son Davis and our dog Ollie, and a mostly-post COVID world where we can visit family for the holidays. Brittany is particularly thankful to her amazing staff and volunteers, and the voters of CD7 for making her the first woman to ever represent the district, and for electing her in a landslide. Ian is thankful for his family, his clients, and the opportunity to obnoxiously insist that everyone refer to him simply as “The First Gentleman of CD7,” in fact, he’s stopped responding to any other name. We’re grateful for the wild adventure the people of Colorado have put us on for over a decade, and we all look forward to continuing to serve, to make progress, and to fight for those who are silenced, targeted, marginalized, ignored, and oppressed."
State Senate President Steve Fenberg: "This year has been a special one for both me and my family and for our state. First and foremost I am incredibly thankful to have a happy and healthy family that grew by one this year with the addition of my youngest daughter. I feel incredibly blessed to be able to raise my family here in Colorado, and for the opportunity to represent Boulder in the Colorado State Senate, where I get to work with smart, dedicated people on both sides of the aisle every day to tackle the challenges that face our state. This year I am particularly thankful to be working towards creating a more inclusive Colorado that chooses love over hate, and I look forward to building a community where no matter who you are, who you love, or what you believe in, you can feel safe living your life and being yourself."
State House Speaker-designate Julie McCluskie: "There's a lot to be thankful for this year, but I'm especially grateful for my family and their good health. The last two years have been challenging for everyone so spending time with my family and good friends is something I never take for granted, bonus points if we're catching up over a slice of my mother's pumpkin pie! Last but not least, I'm thankful for the Stanley Cup! What an exciting time to be an Avs fan."
State House Majority Leader Monica Duran: "This year has been very tough for me and our family. I lost my best friend, amazing husband and father. As I reflect on this past year and Thanksgiving, I am so grateful for all the gifts my husband gave me. Our two amazing sons, and granddaughter, laughter to carry me through the sad times, patience to remind me to take one day at a time, faith to know that we will see each other again, and wisdom to understand that we are all here for just a short time, so live and love like there’s no tomorrow. Those are the things I’m grateful for this Thanksgiving."
State Senate Majority Leader Dominick Moreno: “I’m thankful for expanded majorities in the state legislature and the good we’ll be able to do for the people of Colorado.”
State House Minority Leader Mike Lynch: "I am thankful for my wife. I would say wife and kids, but without my wife my kids wouldn't be who they are today. Plus, she tolerates and supports me in my mission to make Colorado a better place!"
State Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen: "I am grateful for: Faith that keeps me grounded. Family who fill my heart. Constitutional rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Friends, and people who will become friends when I meet them, who animate and enrich all of the above."
State Sen.-elect Kyle Mullica of Thornton is thankful for "a healthy family and opportunity to continue serving the community i grew up in." He and his wife, Julie, grew up together in that community, so their Thanksgiving will be spent with both families: his in the morning, hers in the afternoon and evening.
Sen. Pete Lee of Colorado Springs said that what he was thankful for" is the wisdom and discernment of voters of Colorado and nation to reject the politics of division and fear, and to support candidates who enunciated policies." (Lee responded to this question before Saturday's shooting at Club Q, which is in his district).
Outgoing House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar: "This year, I’m thankful for my family and the communities I’m a part of that come together and support each other, especially during hard times. I’m also thankful to say goodbye to 27-hour debates and pumping on the House floor!"
Rep. Terri Carver of Colorado Springs, who ends eight years of service in the House on Jan. 9: "I am thankful for family and friends, especially my mother who is 89 and is an inspiration to me. I am thankful that I am an American citizen, with all the rights and blessings that go with American citizenship. I am grateful that I had the opportunity to serve my country in uniform with others of diverse backgrounds, with the common mission of protecting and defending our nation."
El Paso County Commissioner Holly Williams: "I am thankful for the opportunity to continue to serve the people of El Paso County and for the voters' support of the Pikes Peak RTA. I am thankful to Chuck Broerman, El Paso County clerk, for his integrity and fairness in running our county elections. I am thankful for wonderful parents who instilled in me a sense of integrity, honesty, and fairness. I am thankful to my husband, Wayne Williams, for his service on Colorado Springs City Council. I am especially thankful to our first responders for their support in the Club Q shooting and in other devastating incidents of violence. My prayers are with you in support and love. Thank you to our community for their overwhelming support of love in response to the Club Q shooting."
El Paso County Commissioner Cami Bremer: "Eight years ago just before Thanksgiving, our son was born three months early, weighing just over a pound. As Thanksgiving approached, we didn’t know if our son or I would survive to see the holiday. Just this year, we finally shed his medical device dependency, and he’s no longer attached to tubes of any kind. And surprisingly, thinking on this reminds me not just of how grateful I am for miraculous progress, but also for all these life-sustaining parts and challenges of his upbringing we wished for so long were not even there.
"Gratefulness is ironic, and the list often grows from the hard things in life. So this year I’m grateful for hard things and experiences, and how they have the ability to grow and change us and push us beyond our wildest dreams. And I’m proud of this community’s ability to do the same in a year where we can all point to one devastating experience or another. I’m grateful we are a resilient, embracing, strong, supporting community because that’s who our people are."
Judge Timothy Tymkovich of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit: "I am grateful that I have engaged and diligent colleagues working hard to resolve cases fairly and impartially. I think an independent judiciary is a cornerstone to a successful republic, and our Country still leads the world on that key component."
Colorado State Public Defender Megan Ring: "Our commitment to the dignity of our clients, regardless of the circumstances, is the cornerstone of our work and our Defenders do that work exceptionally. I am thankful and grateful to work every day with such dedicated, talented, and compassionate people."
Cheryl Stevens, clerk of the Colorado Supreme Court: "Today and every day I am thankful for my loving family and my good health. I am thankful for the dedicated, caring, and supportive folks I have the privilege of working with at the Colorado Supreme Court."
Colorado Republican Party Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown: "This year, I'm thankful for the overturn of Roe v. Wade because it means tens of thousands of children's lives have already been saved. Every new life is worth celebrating, and building a culture that welcomes life is an opportunity I'm grateful to have. Of course, my own children, my husband, and my entire family are big blessings every day."
Jeff Hunt, Centennial Institute director, and Nicole Hunt, pro-life spokesperson for Focus on the Family: "This Thanksgiving, my wife and I are thankful for the gift of American exceptionalism — a past blessing and future calling for all Americans to embrace virtuous freedom. We are thankful for honest, hard-working Americans who make our country strong, those whom Lincoln remarked in his Thanksgiving Proclamation that 'have not arrested the plough, the shuttle or the ship.' Even amid the Civil War and division in our nation, everyday Americans continued their work and brought tremendous benefit to our county.
"As Benjamin Franklin noted in a request for prayer at the Constitutional Convention, we continue to be thankful that 'God governs in the affairs of men' and pray for His sustained blessings upon our nation.
On a personal note, this Thanksgiving, our family is looking forward to spending time on our little ranch with bounding goats, chickens, cats, and dogs."
Kelly Maher, blogger and political analyst: "About four years ago, our family moved to a small urban farm just north of Denver, where we have added various fowl and dairy goats. It's not hard to have a full heart on a tiny farm during the holiday season.
"I'm thankful for my two young sons, even amidst the yelling and mild property destruction, who help me see the world through their fresh eyes.
"As I start the week of endless baking, I'm grateful for our birds. They're laying overtime to give us rainbow-colored eggs that I crack open to reveal those neon-orange yolks that taste like sunshine.
"Every morning starts with a goat milk latte. Our goats, who somehow act as farm jesters, weedeaters, and empaths, give us the creamiest milk. The fresh cheese I make from their contribution is like a sweet, earthy cloud - it's pure magic. I'm thankful for it all."
Eric Bergman, policy director, Colorado Counties, Inc.: "I am thankful for the camaraderie and friendship I share with my coworkers at CCI. Also thankful for my still-functioning liver."
