The scholarship foundation of Colorado’s largest workplace insurer, Pinnacol Assurance, has awarded nearly $453,000 this year to students who suffered serious injuries or death from workplace accidents.
The awards went to 95 students from 48 jurisdictions across the state. The foundation has awarded $6 million since the effort began in 2000, benefiting some 650 students.
“It's not a lack of good grades that stops them from going to college or into vocational training — it's a parent's workplace injury,” Pinnacol explained on the foundation’s website. Contributions to the scholarship fund come from Pinnacol itself, corporate philanthropy and individual donations.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports that there are 112 work-related deaths in the state each year, with transportation, utilities and construction being the industries with the highest fatalities as of 2017. Streets and highways were the most common locations for death.
Similar programs exist in other states. Missouri's Kids' Chance says it has provided $500,000 to students for tuition, educational materials and living expenses over the past three years. The Life Lessons Scholarship based in Virginia gave out $200,000 last year to students who were 17 to 24 years old.
"Go on search engines and type in whatever the passion or interest or circumstances the student finds themselves in, and they're going to be surprised at the scholarships that are available," said James Lewis, president and co-founder of the National Society of High School Scholars based in Atlanta, according to U.S. News & World Report.
