U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper has been named to four Senate committees, the Colorado Democrat's office said Tuesday.
The freshman lawmaker will sit on the Senate committees on Energy and Natural Resources; Health, Education, Labor and Pensions; Commerce, Science, and Transportation; and Small Business and Entrepreneurship.
“Senate committees may not receive wall-to-wall coverage on cable news, but they are crucial to the job — where key legislation is crafted, debated and approved,” Hickenlooper said in a statement.
“We have secured committee assignments that can have significant impact over issues that Coloradans care about: health care, transportation, climate and small business. We look forward to rolling up our sleeves and getting to work!”
Hickenlooper's fellow Coloradan, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, sits on the Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry and Finance committees and the Select Committee on Intelligence.
The Energy and Natural Resources Committee has a portfolio in charge of energy policy, national parks and public lands. The HELP Committee oversees education, health care, labor, aging, student loans and support for Americans with disabilities.
The Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee considers interstate commerce, communications, consumer goods and service, highways and transportation, and the oceans, weather and atmosphere, as well as scientific research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.