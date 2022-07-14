Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order Thursday to prohibit licensing boards from denying a professional license in Colorado because of marijuana use.

In the order, Polis said denying or revoking a person’s professional license because they use, possess or grow marijuana unfairly excludes people from the workforce for participating in activities that are legal in Colorado.

“The exclusion of people from the workforce because of marijuana-related activities that are lawful in Colorado, but still criminally penalized in other states, hinders our residents, economy and our state,” Polis said. “No one who lawfully consumes, possesses, cultivates or processes marijuana pursuant to Colorado law should be subject to professional sanctions or denied a professional license in Colorado.”

The order directs state agencies to work with licensure boards to establish rules prohibiting disciplinary action against a professional license for any civil or criminal judgment regarding the use, possession or cultivation of marijuana that is legal in Colorado. This includes judgements from other states where marijuana is illegal.

The agencies have 90 days to report the implementation of the order to Polis.

The order also declares that Colorado will not cooperate with out-of-state investigations related to disciplinary action against a professional license, certification or credential for marijuana offenses that are legal in Colorado.