After U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement decided on Tuesday to rescind its order preventing international students from remaining in the United States if they were taking classes solely online, reactions from Colorado's higher education community were supportive.
“All of CU’s campuses fully support our international students, and we are joining our colleagues across the state and across the nation to advocate for their ability to continue their studies,” said Philip DiStefano, chancellor of the University of Colorado-Boulder. “We thank our international students for their patience as we coordinated our efforts both across our campuses and with other stakeholders across Colorado.”
“[W]e prevailed in standing up for Colorado universities to welcome international students in a responsible and humane fashion,” wrote Attorney General Phil Weiser on Twitter. Earlier in the week, Weiser joined 17 other attorneys general in filing suit against ICE, alleging that the directive affected their states’ universities and economies.
“Good news. Thank you @Harvard and @MIT for leading this charge,” tweeted Metropolitan State University of Denver President Janine Davidson, referring to a similar lawsuit from the two universities against ICE.
“Talented students are welcome at CSU as they have been for decades,” said Joyce McConnell, president of Colorado State University. “Knowing these students may resume [their] plans for fall studies [brings] some relief.” CSU, along with Colorado College, MSU of Denver, and the University of Denver, joined a legal brief of 180 institutions in support of the Harvard-MIT litigation.
International students “are vital to our mission and community as an institution, and to the diversity, creativity, and quality of our country,” Colorado College tweeted.
