Colorado NextCycle, the state’s business incubator for bolstering recycling operations, will host a virtual pitch meeting for five companies next month, with the winning team being connected with investors to assist with their proposal.
“The five Colorado NextCycle teams have been working with business mentors and industry experts, as well as attending a business development bootcamp, to turn their ideas into viable business plans,” said Alice Havill, vice president of the Colorado Impact Fund. “The pitch session gives them the opportunity to put the spotlight on their business idea, not to mention exposure to potential private funders that may be in the audience.”
Colorado has adopted a goal of more than doubling the state’s current lower-than-average recycling rate by 2036 to a target of 45%.
The organizations that will present their ideas are:
- FoamCycle in Augusta, N.J. proposes to create drop-off stations for expanded polystyrene or foam packaging, from which it will create recycled picture frames.
- Loop Industries in Terrebonne, Que. proposes to recycle polyethylene terephthalate, a common plastic used in soda and water bottles, to create a like-new product.
- Sana Packaging in Denver proposes to use recycled plastic and other sustainable materials to develop cannabis packaging.
- Timber Age Systems Inc. in Durango proposes to take unused and unwanted timber in Southwest Colorado and develop small-scale manufacturing of cross-laminated timber.
- 1-Up Materials, Inc. in Newport, R.I. proposes to use plastic, glass and carton waste to create recycled building materials.
The meeting is available for public viewing by registering here.
