Colorado added 10,800 total non-farm jobs in June, but the state still has a ways to go to call the labor market healed from COVID-19.
The Common Sense Institute calculated that at its current pace Colorado won't fully recover its job losses until next April.
Total employment in Colorado still lags by 3.5% compared to January of last year, which represents 99,900 jobs, the Denver business think tank reported Friday.
Read the analysis by clicking here.
The think tank, which has researched the impact of the pandemic and recession on working mothers, said the pressure continues.
The June labor force participation rate for Colorado mothers is 6.4% points below pre-pandemic levels.
Colorado is 14th in terms for recovering job levels in respective states. Two states already have more jobs: Utah with about 9,200 more jobs and Idaho with 6,200 more.
On the bottom are New York, which still is in the hole by 9.5%, and Hawaii at 14.1%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.