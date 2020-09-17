A Colorado Springs man will serve 56 months in federal prison for pleading guilty to possession of improvised destructive devices and ammunition.
According to the plea agreement for Michael Robert Stevens, 49, Colorado Springs police responded to a DUI on Bonfoy Avenue on Oct. 27, 2018. Stevens was asleep at the wheel, and officers learned that he was in a truck reported stolen.
When the owner of the vehicle showed up to take possession, they pointed to property inside that was not theirs. Police took custody of white PVC pipes capped on both ends that contained suspected lead shot or fragmentation material. There was also a bottle of fire starter nearby.
“The above items are destructive devices” as defined in federal law, the plea agreement stated. Police also found nine shotgun shells, which Stevens was prohibited from possessing because of a prior felony.
“Homemade explosive devices simply have no place in our community and will not be tolerated,” said U.S. Attorney for Colorado Jason R. Dunn. In addition to Dunn’s office and the Colorado Springs Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also worked on the case.
Each of the counts could have carried a maximum 10 years of imprisonment and $250,000 fine, or both.
