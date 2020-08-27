Sports betting operations in Colorado saw a surge in business during the month of July due to the return of professional sports following COVID-19 delays.
The Colorado Division of Gaming’s July Sports Betting Proceeds Report said that $59.2 million total was wagered in the third month of officially legalized sports betting in Colorado. The state generated $241,866 total in tax revenues from July betting.
The total amount wagered in July marks a 55 percent increase over the total amount that was wagered in June, the division said. Over $25.6 million was wagered in May, the first month of legalized sports in the state.
Major League Baseball dominated overall in July, with wagers totalling over $9.2 million. Soccer was second with $7.6 million in wagers, followed by table tennis at $5.9 million.
National Football League teams are expected to return on Sept. 10, including teams like the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders. College sports leagues, including the Colorado Springs-based Mountain West Conference, and the PAC-12, have postponed season while some other conferences considering no spectators in their venues.
“It only took a few days of basketball and baseball games in July to show the demand that is out there in Colorado for sports betting,” said Dustin Gouker, lead analyst for PlayColorado.com, an industry website. “In just three months, Colorado has established itself as the fifth-largest sports betting market in the U.S, and the number of sportsbook operators in the state is growing rapidly.” Gouker adds that “with a robust August schedule that includes playoff runs by the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche, the short-term outlook for the state is excellent.”
The Center Square is a nonprofit media outlet that reports on state politics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.