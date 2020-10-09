Of the 642 people who took the Colorado bar exam in July with extensive COVID-19 precautions, 78% passed, which is the highest rate in seven years.
The state Supreme Court offers two exam dates for licensure of attorneys during the year, and despite the pandemic there was no option to take the test online. States took a variety of approaches to scheduling the test, ranging from pushing back the date to remote testing to canceling the exam entirely. Colorado was one of 17 states that continued as planned in July.
“There were no known COVID-19 outbreaks resulting from the in-person exam,” the Judicial Department said in a statement. “All applicants signed an agreement prior to the exam requiring them to notify the Office of Attorney Admissions of any positive COVID-19 test taken or received within 14 days of the exam.”
Among first-time exam takers, 91% of University of Colorado law graduates, or 114 individuals, passed the test. For the University of Denver, 119 first-time test takers passed, a rate of 79%.
Graduates had the option to postpone their July test until February 2021. The Supreme Court on July 9 adopted an emergency provision permitting those individuals to practice law temporarily under the supervision of a licensed attorney.
For those who took the two-day test in person, proctors spaced people 6 feet apart, and there were requirements to wear masks and perform daily temperature checks.
