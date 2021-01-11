U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper are soliciting applicants for two federal justice appointments: U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado and U.S. Marshal.
Both positions are subject to presidential appointment and confirmation from the U.S. Senate. The two Democratic senators announced they are working together to recommend candidates to the Biden Administration.
There are 94 U.S. attorney districts throughout the country, and Colorado stands as its own district. Similar to attorneys general or district attorneys, the U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecutes cases for federal crimes, such as narcotics, wire fraud and activities that implicate interstate commerce.
The Senate confirmed the current U.S. Attorney, Jason R. Dunn, unanimously in late 2018. Previously, Bob Troyer served for two years, first as acting U.S. Attorney and then as an appointee of former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
The U.S. Marshals Service is the oldest federal law enforcement agency. It protects federal judicial officials and transports prisoners. The more than 3,800 deputy marshals and criminal investigators also apprehend federal fugitives.
David A. Weaver has been the U.S. Marshal for Colorado since 2018, and was previously the Douglas County Sheriff and a member of the Board of County Commissioners. He received unanimous approval from the Senate.
Candidates interested in either position may submit their materials through an online form.
