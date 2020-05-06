President Donald Trump has nominated Maj. Gen. Michael A. Loh to be the director of the U.S. Air National Guard. Loh is the adjutant general of the Colorado National Guard and the head of Colorado’s Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.
“I am tremendously honored to receive this nomination, privileged to have the potential to continue to serve our Nation, and proud to be a National Guardsman,” Loh said after his May 4 nomination. The National Security Act of 1947 created the U.S. Air Force, and the Air National Guard was a reserve unit of the branch. It saw its first mobilization during the Korean War.
The director of the Air National Guard serves for four years. The current chief, L. Scott Rice, was confirmed in April 2016, although the $2.2 trillion CARES Act that Congress passed in March extended his term in office.
“Major General Loh has dedicated his career to public service, and we are thrilled he has been nominated to this position,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “Colorado wishes him the best of luck and knows his expertise will be an incredible asset to our country and the Air National Guard.”
Loh graduated in 1984 from the U.S. Air Force Academy. He was an F-16 instructor prior to joining the Colorado Air National Guard in 1991. Loh received a Bronze Star, an Air Force Combat Action Medal, and has logged in excess of 3,200 flight hours.
