Colorado's Republican House members were divided Wednesday in a vote to remove U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney from the No. 3 GOP leadership position because the Wyoming lawmaker continued to speak out against former President Donald Trump for falsely claiming the presidential election was stolen from him.
U.S. Rep. Ken Buck of Windsor, a former chairman of the Colorado Republican Party, defended Cheney after voting to support her in the closed-door meeting.
“Liz Cheney was cancelled today for speaking her mind and disagreeing with the narrative that President Trump was putting forward,” Buck said, according to Capitol Hill reporters.
Buck said "probably three-quarters" of the GOP caucus voted in a voice vote to unseat Cheney as Republican conference chair, a position she held onto in February by a wide margin after she voted to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a freshman from Silt and a vocal Trump booster, took to Twitter Wednesday to explain her vote to remove Cheney.
"Liz Cheney is the GOP of the past," Boebert tweeted. "We are not going back."
In an appearance on the Breitbart News Daily radio show, Boebert elaborated: "Her vote was her vote, but when she used her office of conference chair to promote her vote, that's when it really became an issue for the Republican Party."
Boebert added: "Liz Cheney, she's taken her eyes off the prize. Instead of focusing on passing conservative policies, she focused on media hits."
A spokeswoman for the state's third GOP House member, U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado Springs, wouldn't say how he voted but released a statement suggesting he voted to fire Cheney while castigating the media for hyping the GOP's leadership dispute.
“Representative Liz Cheney is a strong conservative and has been a crucial voice for national security," Lamborn said. "Today’s vote was not about her impeachment vote, it was about the direction and future of the Republican conference and supporting the will of our voters. The outcry of the left-wing media is only a blatant attempt to drive a wedge in the Republican party. We will move forward together and take back the House in 2022.”
Buck, a founding member of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, also said he doesn't support Cheney's likely replacement for the leadership position, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik of Upstate New York, telling reporters, "I think she's a liberal."
Added Buck, according to a reporter for the National Review: “I would vote for 210 other people if we have 212 members. The only person I would not vote for is myself and Elise Stefanik."
Still, Buck predicted it's a near-certainty Stefanik will win the leadership election, set for Friday.
“I don’t think there will be anybody that wants to risk a future chairmanship or future role in the party to take on Elise Stefanik, unfortunately,” he said.
Buck worked early in his career for Cheney's father, Dick Cheney, when the former vice president represented Wyoming in Congress.
Stefanik's moderate voting record in Congress stands in sharp contrast to Cheney's conservative record, though she has become an ardent defender of Trump and has won the former president's blessing.
A spokesman for Boebert, who held a high-dollar fundraiser featuring Cheney in Denver in October, didn't respond to a request for comment on her vote to remove Cheney or the upcoming vote to replace her.
