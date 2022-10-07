Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe O'Dea is campaigning in Colorado with current and former members of the legislative body he's hoping to join.
The construction company owner and first-time candidate is challenging two-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet.
South Carolina Republican Tim Scott, the Palmetto State's junior senator and a potential presidential candidate, teamed up with O'Dea on Friday afternoon for a discussion on education topics in Greenwood Village, followed by an outdoor rally at a nearby park, O'Dea's campaign said.
"Thrilled to have @votetimscott with me in Colorado talking education and opportunity," O'Dea tweeted from the education talk. "I am who I am because of my education at Mullen High School. My parents made me wash dishes to pay for it. It changed my life."
Next week, O'Dea is set to hold a campaign mixer next Friday in an undisclosed part of the state with former U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, according to an event announcement obtained by Colorado Politics. The Yuma Republican, who served two terms in the U.S. House and one term in the U.S. Senate, signed on with a lobbying firm run by former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus after losing his bid for reelection two years ago. Gardner went to work earlier this year as chief political strategist for a cryptocurrency trade group.
Others at the Friday education roundtable included Brenda Dickhoner, president of school choice advocacy group Ready Colorado; state Rep. Colin Larson, R-Ken Caryl; State Board of Education members Joyce Rankin and Steve Durham; and State Board of Education candidate Molly Lamar, O'Dea's campaign said.
Last week, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, another potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate, appeared with O'Dea at a campaign event in Greenwood Village, where the two Republicans talked up the importance of boosting border security.
O'Dea isn't the only one in the race bringing senators to town as the election approaches.
On Tuesday, Democratic U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla of California joined Bennet at a series of meetings with Latino community and business leaders around the Denver metro area, capped with a rally in Thornton with Yadira Caraveo, a state lawmaker and the Democratic nominee in Colorado's new 8th Congressional District.
A spokesman for the Colorado Democratic Party dinged O'Dea for playing host to Scott, who voted in the Senate to ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, the same term restriction O'Dea has said he supports.
“Joe O’Dea can lie all he wants about abortion, but campaigning with anti-abortion Republicans along with a disturbing record of supporting an abortion ban with no exceptions for rape or incest proves that he can’t be trusted," the Democrats' Nico Delgado said in a statement. "He would give McConnell and MAGA Republicans the majority they need to pass a national abortion ban.”
O'Dea has said he supports a federal law to allow early term abortion. He also supports additional restrictions on federal funding for the procedure and to require parental notification for minors who get abortions.
