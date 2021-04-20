U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is holding a telephone town hall tonight, the Silt Republican announced Tuesday morning on Twitter.
"I look forward to sharing an update and hearing from y'all!" Boebert tweeted, along with an invitation to sign up for the virtual meeting, set for 7 p.m. MST on April 20. She urged those who want to participate to register here by 4 p.m. MST.
It will be the polarizing lawmaker's second telephone town hall since taking office on Jan. 3.
In a 40-minute town hall held Feb. 4, Boebert said she wants to be the voice in Washington, D.C., for Republicans and "everyday, average citizens" and pushed back against what she described as the Biden administration's "war on oil and gas."
She also took hostile and sometimes mocking questions from multiple callers, including one who asked Boebert to condemn U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the outspoken Georgia Republican who has cut an even higher-profile figure attacking Democrats and liberal proposals.
Boebert and Greene on Thursday were the only House members to vote against a bill to reauthorize the previously uncontroversial National Marrow Donor Program, which links leukemia and other cancer patients with bone marrow and cord blood donors. In a tweet the next day, Boebert said wasn't going to vote for "bills that don't go through committee and add hundreds of millions of dollars to the national debt."
The owner of a gun-themed restaurant in Rifle, Boebert unseated then-U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, a five-term Cortez Republican, in last year's GOP primary. While she won election in November by a comfortable margin, at least eight Democrats have launched campaigns for the chance to challenge Boebert next year in the Republican-leaning 3rd Congressional District, which covers most of the Western Slope, Pueblo County and the San Luis Valley in southern Colorado.
Boebert sits on the House Natural Resources and Budget committees and is a co-chair of the Congressional Second Amendment Caucus, vice chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus and is a member of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus.
Since arriving at the Capitol, the supporter of former President Donald Trump and fierce Second Amendment advocate has produced a steady stream of combative social media posts amid regular appearances on conservative cable news programs, radio shows and podcasts.
During her first town hall, she told a woman who asked how to respond to attacks on conservatives: "My message would be that I wake up every morning fighting for freedom and prosperity. I want every American to have the opportunity to run our lives better."
