The Council of State Governments selected Colorado Rep. Iman Jodeh as one of 20 up-and-coming elected officials to watch nationally.

The “20 Under 40” award recognizes young elected and appointed officials from across the country who demonstrate strong leadership skills and a commitment to serving their constituents, the Council of State Governments said. This is the third year in a row a Coloradan has won the award since the annual program began in 2020.

This year, 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans received the award in 18 different states, including state senators and representatives from California, Oklahoma, New York, Florida, Utah and more.

“The state officials recognized this year come from diverse backgrounds, different political parties, different branches of state government and from every region of our country, but they share a singular commitment to make a difference for those they serve,” Council CEO David Adkins said. “They are hard-working leaders who have demonstrated the ability to productively collaborate to achieve consensus and produce results, and their public service honors the oldest and best values of our democracy.”

Jodeh is the fourth Coloradan to receive the “20 Under 40” leadership award, joining Department of Regulatory Agencies Executive Director Patty Salazar, who won the award in 2021, and Democratic Sen. James Coleman and Rep. Dylan Roberts, who both won the award in 2020.

An Aurora Democrat, Jodeh was elected to represent House District 41 in 2020, assuming office the following January. She is the first Muslim and Palestinian-American to be elected to the Colorado General Assembly.

During the 2022 legislative session, Jodeh was one of only 10 Colorado legislators who had every bill they prime sponsored signed into law. Jodeh also had a perfect record during the 2021 session. Her 16 successful bills include establishing the Colorado Option health insurance, creating the Office of New Americans and requiring 10 days notice for evictions instead of 48 hours.

“It’s a true honor to be selected as a ‘20 Under 40’ award recipient,” Jodeh said. “Since beginning my journey as a representative in 2021, I have focused my legislation and advocacy with one main goal – making Colorado work for the people. To me, at the center of this work, are the families working to live out their American Dream. Thank you, CSG. I am beyond honored to join this year’s class of public servants from across the nation.”

This year’s award recipients will be honored at the 2022 Council of State Governments National Conference in Hawaii this December.